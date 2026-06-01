MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -169 Detroit +142 at MINNESOTA -171 Chicago White Sox…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-169
|Detroit
|+142
|at MINNESOTA
|-171
|Chicago White Sox
|+143
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-147
|Miami
|+123
|at MILWAUKEE
|-152
|San Francisco
|+126
|LA Dodgers
|-156
|at ARIZONA
|+130
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-199
|Kansas City
|+165
|Texas
|-124
|at ST. LOUIS
|+105
|at LA ANGELS
|-209
|Colorado
|+173
|at SEATTLE
|-139
|N.Y Mets
|+117
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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