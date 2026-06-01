MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -169 Detroit +142 at MINNESOTA -171 Chicago White Sox…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -169 Detroit +142 at MINNESOTA -171 Chicago White Sox +143

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -147 Miami +123 at MILWAUKEE -152 San Francisco +126 LA Dodgers -156 at ARIZONA +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -199 Kansas City +165 Texas -124 at ST. LOUIS +105 at LA ANGELS -209 Colorado +173 at SEATTLE -139 N.Y Mets +117

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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