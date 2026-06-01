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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 1, 2026, 12:11 AM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -169 Detroit +142
at MINNESOTA -171 Chicago White Sox +143

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -147 Miami +123
at MILWAUKEE -152 San Francisco +126
LA Dodgers -156 at ARIZONA +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -199 Kansas City +165
Texas -124 at ST. LOUIS +105
at LA ANGELS -209 Colorado +173
at SEATTLE -139 N.Y Mets +117

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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