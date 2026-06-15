PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for World Cup, MLB Games Monday

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The PrizePicks promo code WTOP provides all new users with $50 in lineups to use on the World Cup and MLB games Monday. Get started with this link here.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for the World Cup

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Promotion Confirmed June 15th, 2026

Taking advantage of this exclusive welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. By registering with our PrizePicks promo code, users simply need to submit a first-time lineup and play $5 to receive $50 in lineups. The best part of this promotion is that you will receive those funds regardless of whether your initial $5 lineup wins or loses. It goes without saying, but this is the perfect way to build your bankroll ahead of exciting World Cup clashes like Belgium taking on Egypt or the highly anticipated matchup between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Please note that this offer is exclusively available for new PrizePicks customers who are opening their first account on the platform. To qualify, you must also be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates and meet the minimum age requirements for your jurisdiction. Once your account is verified and your first $5 lineup is placed, your $50 in lineups will be credited to your account, giving you plenty of firepower to use on the rest of the Round 1 slate, including the showdown between IR Iran and New Zealand.

How to Use This PrizePicks Offer for Monday World Cup Games

Monday’s World Cup slate features some compelling matchups with distinct tactical dynamics, and the Passes Attempted market is one of the sharpest ways to exploit them. Here is a breakdown of three player projections worth looking into with your $50 in lineups:

Brandon Mechele: 63.5 Passes Attempted

Belgium enters their opener against Egypt as clear favorites with a 59.4% win probability, and that expected dominance translates directly into possession share. As a starting center-back for a Belgian side that will look to control the tempo at Seattle Field, Mechele is the type of player who quietly racks up volume in the passing game. When Belgium dictates possession against a side like Egypt—who will likely sit in a mid-to-low block and absorb pressure—Mechele will be relied upon to recycle the ball and initiate build-up play from the back. The 63.5 line is approachable, and we lean toward the More here given Belgium’s expected territorial control.

Frederico Valverde: 57.5 Passes Attempted

Uruguay carries a commanding 64.8% win probability against Saudi Arabia in Miami, and that kind of lopsided matchup typically generates high possession numbers for the favored side. Valverde is a dynamic box-to-box midfielder who serves as a central hub in Uruguay’s system, connecting the defensive line to the attacking third. Against a Saudi Arabia squad that holds just a 13.2% win probability, Uruguay should enjoy extended spells on the ball, and Valverde will be heavily involved in the circulation. The 57.5 line looks hittable for a player of his caliber in a match where Uruguay should be doing most of the work.

Finn Surman: 35.5 Passes Attempted

This is the most intriguing projection of the trio. IR Iran holds a 49.9% win probability against New Zealand at Los Angeles Stadium, with the All Whites given just a 21.7% chance of taking all three points. That means New Zealand will likely spend significant stretches without the ball, which can suppress passing volume across the board. Surman, as a midfielder for New Zealand, could be squeezed by limited possession windows. However, when New Zealand does have the ball, the onus will be on their midfielders to maintain possession and build patiently rather than cede it cheaply. With a draw probability of 28.4%—the highest of Monday’s three games—there is a scenario where IR Iran fails to dominate possession entirely, giving Surman enough touches to hover right around this line. We view this as a close call and recommend analyzing recent form before committing.

How to Activate the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your welcome offer is a quick and seamless process. We’ve seen time and time again that getting your funds organized early is a major key to long-term success. Follow these straightforward steps to set up your account and claim your $50 in lineups ahead of the upcoming World Cup fixtures:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account on the PrizePicks platform by providing your standard personal information. Please note that you must be a first-time user and meet the specific age and region requirements for your jurisdiction to participate. Enter the Code: To ensure you qualify for the offer, you are required to enter the exclusive PrizePicks promo code WTOP during the registration process. Fund Your Account: Once your profile is set up, make an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Play Your First Lineup: Create and submit a lineup for a $5 fee. You can choose from any of the exciting Round 1 matchups, whether you are targeting projections in the clash between Belgium and Egypt, the showdown featuring Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, or the battle between IR Iran and New Zealand.

After your qualifying $5 lineup is officially submitted, your $50 in lineups will be activated and credited to your account. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer—whether your first lineup wins or loses, your funds are secured and ready to be used on the rest of the World Cup slate. We put a lot of stock in finding these high-value opportunities early in the tournament, so lock in this offer and start analyzing the board.