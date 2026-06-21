PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Father’s Day World Cup, MLB Games

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New users can activate the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to receive $50 in lineups to use on World Cup and MLB games Sunday. Get started by clicking this link here.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for $50 in Lineups

Before diving into the upcoming slate of Round 2 fixtures—including compelling showdowns like Spain taking on Saudi Arabia or Belgium hosting IR Iran—review the details of this exclusive welcome offer. Activating the offer is simple, and it provides instant value for your daily fantasy sports lineups.

Here is a quick overview of the welcome promotion:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified June 21st, 2026

When you activate the exclusive PrizePicks promo code, you are unlocking one of the most accessible welcome offers available today. We put a lot of stock in maximizing value, and by simply registering a new account and placing a $5 lineup—perhaps selecting player projections from upcoming World Cup fixtures like Uruguay vs. Cape Verde or Egypt vs. New Zealand—you will receive $50 in lineups. This is credited instantly, giving you immediate flexibility to build more lineups throughout the second round of the tournament.

It does stand to reason that this offer comes with a few standard restrictions. It is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers who are creating an account for the first time. Additionally, players must meet the minimum age requirements for their jurisdiction and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates. Once those simple criteria are met, your $50 in lineups is ready to be deployed.

World Cup Matches Today: Top Player Goalscorer Projections

While analyzing outright win projections is a standard approach, focusing on individual player projections provides a thrilling alternative where smart analysts find true value. Rather than worrying about full-game totals, point spreads, or other traditional markets, you can lock in strictly on the lines for individual player performance.

Below is a breakdown of the top three goalscoring threats from every team taking the pitch in the upcoming Round 2 fixtures on June 21 and June 22.

Player (Team) Opponent Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) Saudi Arabia Borja Iglesias (Spain) Saudi Arabia Lamine Yamal (Spain) Saudi Arabia Musab Aljuwayr (Saudi Arabia) Spain Feras Albrikan (Saudi Arabia) Spain Sultan Mandash (Saudi Arabia) Spain Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Belgium) IR Iran Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) IR Iran Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) IR Iran Mehdi Taremi (IR Iran) Belgium Dennis Dargahi (IR Iran) Belgium Ali Alipour (IR Iran) Belgium Agustin Canobbio (Uruguay) Cape Verde Rodrigo Zalazar (Uruguay) Cape Verde Facundo Pellistri (Uruguay) Cape Verde Dailon Livramento (Cape Verde) Uruguay Gilson Benchimol (Cape Verde) Uruguay Garry Rodrigues (Cape Verde) Uruguay Mohamed Alaa (Egypt) New Zealand Haissem Hassan (Egypt) New Zealand Ibrahim Adel (Egypt) New Zealand Kosta Barbarouses (New Zealand) Egypt Elijah Just (New Zealand) Egypt Callum McCowatt (New Zealand) Egypt

Whether you want to back established global stars like Kevin De Bruyne and Lamine Yamal, or you prefer identifying a longshot value in emerging talents from squads like Cape Verde and New Zealand, these exact matches represent a massive opportunity. Once you identify your favorite player projections from the table above, simply use your $5 lineup to activate the PrizePicks promo code. The moment your lineup is placed, you will unlock $50 in lineups to power your World Cup action for the rest of the week.

How to Activate the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $50 in lineups is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the WTOP PrizePicks promo code and get your account ready for the upcoming World Cup matches:

Register a New Account: Download the app or visit the PrizePicks website to create your account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Remember, you must be a new user and meet the minimum age and region requirements for your location.

Download the app or visit the PrizePicks website to create your account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Remember, you must be a new user and meet the minimum age and region requirements for your location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. This step is strictly required to lock in your exclusive welcome offer.

During the registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code when prompted. This step is strictly required to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of the available secure payment methods.

Head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of the available secure payment methods. Place a $5 Lineup: Build your first lineup of at least $5. Whether you are targeting player projections from Spain, Uruguay, or any of the other World Cup squads taking the pitch this week, simply submit your lineup to trigger the offer.

The best part about this promotion is that the outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on the offer itself. Win or lose, the moment your qualifying lineup is placed, PrizePicks will credit your account with $50 in lineups.