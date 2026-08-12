Noemie Brochant scores a season-high 24 as the Mercury beat the Sparks 94-87

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Noemie Brochant had a season-high 24 points, Alyssa Thomas scored nine of her 16 points…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Noemie Brochant had a season-high 24 points, Alyssa Thomas scored nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 94-87 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Phoenix trailed 81-78 with 4:56 left in the fourth quarter before closing on a 16-6 run.

Thomas made a layup with 49.6 seconds left for an 88-84 lead and added two free throws after on the Mercury’s next possession for a six-point lead. DeWanna Bonner sealed it by making four straight free throws down the stretch.

Dearica Hamby and Rae Burrell each scored 19 points for Los Angeles (12-20). Nneka Ogwumike had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Kahleah Copper added 18 points and Bonner finished with 11 for Phoenix (13-22). Brochant was 10 of 13 from the field to help the Mercury shoot 52%. Thomas also had seven rebounds and nine assists.

Phoenix guard Kelsey Plum did not play against the team that traded her a little over a week ago. Plum was limited to 14 minutes in the Mercury’s 95-75 loss to Washington on Sunday due to left calf tightness.

Up next

Mercury: At Portland on Sunday.

Sparks: At New York on Thursday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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