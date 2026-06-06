PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 In MLB Saturday Lineups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up for a new account with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP here and secure $50 in lineups when you play $5 for MLB games today like Red Sox vs. Yankees and more.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP For $50 In MLB Lineups

Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer available to new users for today’s MLB slate:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 www.ncpgambling.org Promotion Verified On June 6th, 2026

New PrizePicks customers can take advantage of an exceptional welcome offer to instantly expand their bankroll for tonight’s MLB slate. By signing up with our exclusive promo code, you can unlock $50 in lineups simply by making a first play of just $5. Whether your initial $5 play wins or loses, the $50 in lineups will be automatically credited to your account, providing the flexibility needed to build combinations using different player projections across the diamond.

Please note that this introductory offer is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim your $50 in lineups, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates. Be sure to review the full terms and conditions during the registration process to verify your eligibility before locking in your baseball selections.

PrizePicks MLB Saturday Projections

Whether you are looking to build a lineup of aces or stack some of the best bats in baseball, tonight’s slate provides excellent opportunities to utilize your PrizePicks MLB promo.

Here is a look at the current projections for 10 of the biggest stars in action tonight:

Player Hits Strikeouts Spencer Strider N/A 6.5 Trea Turner 1.5 N/A Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber 0.5 N/A Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 N/A Matt Olson 0.5 N/A Austin Riley 0.5 N/A Bryan Reynolds 0.5 N/A Oneil Cruz 0.5 N/A

When constructing your lineup, the data points heavily toward less than the projected total for both starting pitchers in our table. Boasting an elite 11.61 K/9 rate this season, Spencer Strider is an intriguing option against his 6.5 strikeout projection. Andrew Painter brings a modest 6.70 K/9 coming into his start, making fewer than 4.5 strikeouts a logical choice.

On the offensive side, the projections offer a mix of high-probability targets. Bryce Harper enters tonight batting .265 with 58 hits on the season, making him a strong mathematical candidate to surpass his 0.5 hits projection. On the other end of the spectrum, Trea Turner is staring down a lofty 1.5 hits projection. Given his struggles at the plate this year—resulting in a .224 batting average—the statistical profile firmly suggests looking at fewer hits for the Phillies shortstop.

Stanley Cup Final: Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3

Beyond the diamond, your $50 in lineups can also be deployed on the ice. Evaluating recent shot volume, time on ice, and high-danger scoring chances will be critical for isolating value in this pivotal matchup. Utilizing data-driven insights here is a proven recipe for success when expanding your card into the Stanley Cup Final.

Sign Up With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your reward is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate this exclusive offer:

Register an Account: Create your new PrizePicks account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity.

Create your new PrizePicks account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: You must enter promo code WTOP during sign-up to qualify.

You must enter promo code during sign-up to qualify. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of the available secure payment methods.

Fund your account using one of the available secure payment methods. Make Your First Play: Submit your first play on any combination of player projections.

Once your $5 play is placed, you will activate your $50 in lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on receiving this reward.

Note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet all age and regional requirements.