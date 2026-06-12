Portland hosts Dallas after Bueckers’ 31-point game

Dallas Wings (8-4, 4-2 Western Conference) at Portland Fire (6-8, 0-4 Western Conference) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Dallas Wings (8-4, 4-2 Western Conference) at Portland Fire (6-8, 0-4 Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings takes on the Portland Fire after Paige Bueckers scored 31 points in the Wings’ 85-70 victory against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Fire are 0-4 in conference matchups. Portland is eighth in the Western Conference with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Emily Engstler averaging 3.6.

The Wings have gone 4-2 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks ninth in the WNBA scoring 37.8 points per game in the paint led by Jessica Shepard averaging 10.2.

Portland is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Dallas allows to opponents. Dallas averages 87.9 points per game, 0.9 more than the 87.0 Portland allows.

The Fire and Wings match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridget Carleton is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Fire. Carla Leite is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Bueckers is averaging 19.8 points and 5.8 assists for the Wings. Shepard is averaging 13.9 points and 11.6 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 4-6, averaging 80.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Wings: 7-3, averaging 87.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

INJURIES: Fire: None listed.

Wings: Odyssey Sims: day to day (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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