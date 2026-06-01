Portland faces Golden State following Gustafson’s 22-point game

Portland Fire (6-4) at Golden State Valkyries (5-3, 2-1 Western Conference) San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Portland Fire (6-4) at Golden State Valkyries (5-3, 2-1 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland Fire visits the Golden State Valkyries after Megan Gustafson scored 22 points in the Fire’s 100-84 victory against the Indiana Fever.

Golden State went 9-15 in Western Conference action and 14-8 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Valkyries averaged 77.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.3 last season.

Portland takes the court for the 11th game in franchise history. The Fire beat the Indiana Fever 100-84 in their last game.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Miela Sowah: out (coach decision), Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy), Ashten Prechtel: out (coach decision).

Fire: Karlie Samuelson: day to day (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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