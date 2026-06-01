Los Angeles hosts Las Vegas following Wilson’s 28-point showing

Las Vegas Aces (5-3, 2-3 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (4-4, 2-1 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

Las Vegas Aces (5-3, 2-3 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (4-4, 2-1 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces visits the Los Angeles Sparks after A’ja Wilson scored 28 points in the Aces’ 91-81 win over the Golden State Valkyries.

Los Angeles finished 21-23 overall and 10-14 in Western Conference action last season. The Sparks averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 14.4 bench points last season.

Las Vegas finished 30-14 overall and 16-8 in Western Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Aces averaged 83.6 points per game last season, 32.0 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Sparks: Kelsey Plum: out (ankle), Sania Feagin: day to day (leg).

Aces: Dana Evans: day to day (leg), Jewell Loyd: day to day (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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