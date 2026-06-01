NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 Results

Sunday At Nashville Superspeedway Lebanon, Tenn. Lap length: 1.33 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 300…

Sunday

At Nashville Superspeedway

Lebanon, Tenn.

Lap length: 1.33 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 300 laps, 61 points.

2. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 300, 38.

3. (31) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 300, 39.

4. (15) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 300, 41.

5. (10) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 300, 32.

6. (2) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 300, 37.

7. (29) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 300, 37.

8. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 300, 37.

9. (11) Zane Smith, Ford, 300, 28.

10. (17) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 300, 27.

11. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 300, 26.

12. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 300, 25.

13. (6) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 300, 24.

14. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 300, 23.

15. (14) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 300, 27.

16. (26) Noah Gragson, Ford, 299, 21.

17. (23) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 299, 22.

18. (32) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 299, 19.

19. (3) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 299, 28.

20. (21) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 299, 17.

21. (20) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 299, 16.

22. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 299, 15.

23. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 299, 23.

24. (27) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 298, 13.

25. (24) Corey Heim, Toyota, 298, 0.

26. (36) Austin Cindric, Ford, 296, 18.

27. (25) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 293, 0.

28. (37) Chad Finchum, Ford, 289, 0.

29. (22) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 286, 8.

30. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 231, 15.

31. (33) Josh Berry, Ford, accident, 214, 6.

32. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 203, 10.

33. (19) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 203, 13.

34. (12) Brad Keselowski, Toyota, accident, 192, 4.

35. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 172, 12.

36. (28) Ryan Preece, Ford, garage, 90, 1.

37. (35) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 81, 1.

38. (38) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, accident, 71, 1.

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Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 106.425 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 44 minutes, 57 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .115 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 77 laps.

Lead Changes: 31 among 15 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0; T.Reddick 1-37; C.Bell 38; S.Van Gisbergen 39-40; J.Logano 41; S.Van Gisbergen 42-48; K.Larson 49; S.Van Gisbergen 50-52; K.Larson 53-75; C.Bell 76; A.Allmendinger 77-78; R.Herbst 79; R.Blaney 80; A.Allmendinger 81; R.Blaney 82-89; A.Allmendinger 90-93; K.Larson 94-125; C.Briscoe 126-139; R.Blaney 140-146; C.Elliott 147; R.Blaney 148-177; C.Elliott 178; D.Suárez 179-188; D.Hamlin 189-244; C.Bell 245-259; C.Elliott 260; T.Reddick 261-265; T.Gibbs 266; E.Jones 267-269; Z.Smith 270-287; C.Bell 288-299; D.Hamlin 300

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 3 times for 57 laps; K.Larson, 3 times for 56 laps; R.Blaney, 4 times for 46 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 42 laps; C.Bell, 4 times for 29 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 18 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 14 laps; S.Van Gisbergen, 3 times for 12 laps; D.Suárez, 1 time for 10 laps; A.Allmendinger, 3 times for 7 laps; C.Elliott, 3 times for 3 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Logano, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Herbst, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: T.Reddick, 5; C.Elliott, 2; D.Hamlin, 1; R.Blaney, 1; T.Gibbs, 1; C.Hocevar, 1; D.Suárez, 1; S.Van Gisbergen, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. T.Reddick, 620; 2. D.Hamlin, 498; 3. R.Blaney, 446; 4. T.Gibbs, 425; 5. C.Elliott, 423; 6. K.Larson, 386; 7. C.Buescher, 385; 8. C.Bell, 361; 9. C.Hocevar, 356; 10. D.Suárez, 350; 11. B.Keselowski, 343; 12. W.Byron, 337; 13. B.Wallace, 328; 14. S.Van Gisbergen, 316; 15. C.Briscoe, 304; 16. R.Preece, 303.

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NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

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