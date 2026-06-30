Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 World Cup Bonus for Ivory Coast-Norway Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Quick Answer: What Is the Polymarket Promo Code?

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Bonus Amount $50 sign-up bonus Minimum Deposit $20 Eligible Users New Polymarket customers Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

Ivory Coast vs Norway – FIFA World Cup 2026 Odds & Probabilities

Outcome Win Probability Ivory Coast 27.1% Draw 27.8% Norway 45.1%

How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Download the Polymarket App: Visit the app store on your mobile device and download the official Polymarket app. Create a New Account: Open the app and register a new account. You’ll need to provide standard personal details (name, date of birth, email address). Verify Your Identity: Submit a valid proof of identification to comply with platform regulations and secure your account. Enter Promo Code WTOP: During registration, enter the promo code WTOP in the designated promotional code field. Do not skip this step. Deposit at Least $20: Complete your first deposit of $20 or more into your new Polymarket account.

Polymarket Promo Code FAQ

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP – Summary

Detail Info Promo Code WTOP Bonus $50 instant credit Deposit Required $20 minimum Platform Polymarket Eligible Users New US customers, 18+ Valid As Of June 2026 Use On Any market, including FIFA World Cup

The bestfor June 2026 is. Enter code WTOP during sign-up, deposit at least $20, and Polymarket will instantly credit ato your account. This is the top Polymarket promotional code available right now—verified and working as of today.Use your $50 Polymarket bonus on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matchup between Ivory Coast and Norway on June 30, 2026, at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, TX.Use code WTOP when signing up to get a $50 bonus with your first $20 deposit. This is the only Polymarket promo code offering $50 in free credit for June 2026.The current. This code unlocks a $50 bonus for new customers after making a minimum $20 first deposit.Whether you’re projecting a dominant 90-minute win for Norway or backing Ivory Coast to pull off the upset in the knockout stage, the Polymarket promo codegives your starting bankroll a serious boost with $50 in bonus credit.Ahead of this Round of 32 clash, here are the current match probabilities for Ivory Coast vs Norway:June 30, 2026, at 5:00 PM UTC (12:00 PM CT) –Dallas Stadium, Arlington, TX (capacity: 70,649) –FIFA World Cup 2026 – Round of 32 –Jesus Valenzuela Saez (Venezuela) Norway enters as the clear favorite at 45.1% implied probability, while the draw (27.8%) and an Ivory Coast win (27.1%) remain viable outcomes. Use the Polymarket promo code WTOP to get your $50 bonus and deploy it on this high-stakes FIFA World Cup knockout matchup.Activating promo codeon Polymarket is a quick, straightforward process. Follow these steps to claim your $50 bonus before Ivory Coast vs Norway kicks off:Once your deposit clears, theis instantly credited to your account. You can immediately use this bonus on the Ivory Coast vs Norway World Cup match or any other available market.The best Polymarket promo code today is, which gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $20.The best Polymarket promo code today is, which gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $20. No other Polymarket promo code offers a higher sign-up bonus in June 2026.You receive a $50 sign-up bonus credited instantly to your account after making a minimum first deposit of $20. The full $50 is available immediately for trading.The WTOP promo code is exclusively available to new Polymarket customers who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible US state. Existing account holders are not eligible.Yes. The $50 bonus from promo code WTOP can be used on FIFA World Cup 2026 markets, including today’s Ivory Coast vs Norway Round of 32 matchup, as well as any other prediction market on the platform.This promotional offer is available for a limited time. Sign up today to lock in your $50 bonus before the offer changes.Yes. Promo code WTOP is a verified, working Polymarket promotional code for June 2026. It has been tested and confirmed to activate the $50 new-user bonus upon first deposit of $20 or more.Enter promo code WTOP in the promotional code field during the Polymarket account registration process. The field appears before you complete your first deposit.Don’t leave capital on the table. Sign up with Polymarket promo code WTOP, deposit $20, and claim your $50 bonus to bet on Ivory Coast vs Norway and the rest of the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage.