Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Trade Bonus for World Cup, U.S. Open, World Cup

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Sign up with the Polymarket promo code WTOP (via this link here) to receive a $50 bonus to use for all four World Cup matches today, live U.S. Open trading and MLB matchups.
What Is the Polymarket Promo Code for June 2026?
The Polymarket promo code for June 2026 is WTOP. It provides a $50 bonus credited immediately upon completing a qualifying deposit.
Detail
Info
Promo Code
WTOP
Bonus Amount
$50 sign-up bonus
Minimum Deposit
$20
Eligibility
18+ and present in the US
Date Last Verified
June 18, 2026
New customers must be at least 18 years old, physically located in an eligible U.S. state, and make a first-time deposit of at least $20. The $50 bonus is then automatically credited.
What FIFA World Cup Games Are on Today, June 18, 2026?
There are four World Cup matches today. All are Round 2 group-stage games. Here is the full schedule with kickoff times (Eastern), venues, and current market probabilities:
Match
Kickoff (ET)
Venue
Home Win
Draw
Away Win
Czechia vs. South Africa
12:00 PM
Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA
52.1%
26.9%
21.1%
Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
3:00 PM
Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, CA
61.8%
22.8%
15.4%
Canada vs. Qatar
6:00 PM
BC Place, Vancouver
73.5%
17.0%
9.5%
Mexico vs. Korea Republic
9:00 PM
Estadio Guadalajara, Zapopan
46.4%
29.0%
24.6%
Probabilities current as of June 18, 2026 at 12:50 UTC.
Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up
Taking advantage of this generous welcome offer to build your positions is a straightforward process. To activate the bonus, new users will need to complete the following steps:
Download the App: Start by downloading the Polymarket app to your mobile device.
Register an Account: Create and register a new account by providing your standard personal information.
Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and verified.
Apply the Promo Code: Enter the promo code WTOP during the registration or deposit process.
Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate the offer.
Once your account is successfully activated and your deposit goes through, the $50 bonus will be ready for use. You can apply this bonus across any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule today or during this round of the tournament.
This offer gives new users complete flexibility to make predictions on their game (or games) of choice. Whether you want to put your bonus toward trading the heavy 73.5% probability favored for Canada over Qatar, or you prefer to focus on finding value with the Korea Republic taking on Mexico, you have the freedom to decide exactly how to allocate your promotional funds.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does the Polymarket promo code WTOP work for World Cup matches? Yes. The $50 bonus from promo code WTOP can be used on any FIFA World Cup 2026 prediction market, including all Round 2 matches on June 18.
Does the Polymarket code work for other June 18 games? Yes. It releases the same bonus for the U.S. Open and MLB games.
What is the minimum deposit to get the Polymarket bonus? The minimum qualifying deposit is $20. After completing it, the $50 bonus is automatically applied.
How many World Cup games are on June 18, 2026? Four matches: Czechia vs. South Africa (12:00 PM ET), Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (3:00 PM ET), Canada vs. Qatar (6:00 PM ET), and Mexico vs. Korea Republic (9:00 PM ET).
Who is the biggest favorite on June 18? Canada, with a 73.5% win probability against Qatar at BC Place in Vancouver.