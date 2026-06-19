Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Trade Bonus for Turkey vs. Paraguay World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Offer Details

Offer Detail Information Polymarket promo code WTOP New user bonus $50 sign-up bonus Minimum first deposit $20 Eligibility 18+ and present in the United States Featured match Turkiye vs Paraguay, 2026 FIFA World Cup

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code Bonus

Visit Polymarket or download the app. Start the sign-up process from the official Polymarket platform. Create a new account. Enter the required personal information to register. Complete any required verification. Identity or eligibility checks may be required before you can use the platform. Enter promo code WTOP. Add WTOP when prompted during registration or promotion activation. Deposit at least $20. Make your first qualifying deposit to unlock the $50 new user bonus. Explore World Cup markets. After your account is funded, review available markets for Turkiye vs Paraguay and other FIFA World Cup matches.

Turkiye vs Paraguay Match Information

Match Detail Information Match Turkiye vs Paraguay Competition FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Round 2 Date and time June 20, 2026, 03:00 UTC Venue San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Location Santa Clara, California, USA Venue capacity 68,827 Match status Not started Referee Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros

Turkiye vs Paraguay Pre-Match Probabilities

Outcome Pre-Match Probability Turkiye win 46.7% Draw 27.9% Paraguay win 25.4%

Are Turkiye vs Paraguay Odds Available?

Why Use Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for the World Cup?

Turkiye is the pre-match favorite at 46.7% .

. The draw is projected at 27.9% .

. Paraguay is the underdog at 25.4% .

. The match kicks off on June 20, 2026, at 03:00 UTC .

. The game takes place at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara.

Polymarket Promo Code FAQ

What is the Polymarket promo code for Turkiye vs Paraguay?

How much is the Polymarket new user bonus?

What is the minimum deposit for the WTOP promo code?

When is Turkiye vs Paraguay?

Where is Turkiye vs Paraguay being played?

Who is favored in Turkiye vs Paraguay?

Are moneyline odds available for Turkiye vs Paraguay?

Final Takeaway: Use Promo Code WTOP for a $50 Polymarket Bonus

New Polymarket users can use promo codeto claim aafter making a first deposit of at least. If you are following the 2026 FIFA World Cup matchup between, this offer can help you start with extra funds before exploring soccer prediction markets.Turkiye vs Paraguay is scheduled forat. Pre-match probability data lists Turkiye as the favored side, with Paraguay entering as the underdog and the draw also carrying a meaningful chance.To activate the offer, create a new Polymarket account, enter promo codeduring sign-up, and make a qualifying first deposit of at least $20. Once the qualifying deposit is complete, the $50 bonus can be applied according to Polymarket’s current promotional terms.Follow these steps to use the Polymarket promo code for the Turkiye vs Paraguay World Cup match:Always review the current terms and conditions before claiming any promotion. Availability can vary by location, account status, and platform rules.This World Cup group-stage fixture brings together Turkiye, listed as the home team, and Paraguay, listed as the away team. The match will be played in Santa Clara at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, one of the United States venues hosting 2026 World Cup action.The latest available pre-match probability data gives Turkiye the highest chance to win, while the draw is priced as more likely than a Paraguay victory.Probability data was current as of, with the underlying probability update listed atTraditional betting-market odds werein the referenced market feed for Turkiye vs Paraguay. The market data status showed:. Soccer markets commonly become available closer to kickoff, depending on the platform and data provider. Because odds were not posted, the table above uses pre-match win probabilities instead of a standard moneyline. Users should check Polymarket directly for active prediction markets and live availability before making any decisions.Theis relevant for new users who want extra starting value before following World Cup prediction markets. For Turkiye vs Paraguay, the key data points are clear:That combination makes this a useful matchup for users comparing probabilities, team outlooks, and market movement before kickoff.The Polymarket promo code is. New users can enter this code when signing up to claim aafter making a qualifying first deposit of at leastThe new user offer is afor eligible customers who register with promo codeand complete the required minimum first deposit.The minimum first deposit listed for this offer isTurkiye vs Paraguay is scheduled forin theThe match is scheduled forinBased on the available pre-match probabilities,is favored with achance to win. The draw is listed at, while Paraguay is listed atMoneyline odds were not yet available in the referenced market feed. The latest available market status indicated that betting odds had not been posted yet.If you are a new Polymarket user planning to follow Turkiye vs Paraguay or other 2026 FIFA World Cup markets, promo codeprovides a straightforward way to start with aafter a qualifying. Enterwhen registering, complete the deposit requirement, and review the available World Cup prediction markets before kickoff. Terms, eligibility rules, and market availability apply.