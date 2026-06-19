Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Trade Bonus for Turkey vs. Paraguay World Cup

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New Polymarket users can use promo code WTOP to claim a $50 sign-up bonus after making a first deposit of at least $20. If you are following the 2026 FIFA World Cup matchup between Turkiye and Paraguay, this offer can help you start with extra funds before exploring soccer prediction markets.
Turkiye vs Paraguay is scheduled for June 20, 2026, at 03:00 UTC at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Pre-match probability data lists Turkiye as the favored side, with Paraguay entering as the underdog and the draw also carrying a meaningful chance.
Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Offer Details
Offer Detail
Information
Polymarket promo code
WTOP
New user bonus
$50 sign-up bonus
Minimum first deposit
$20
Eligibility
18+ and present in the United States
Featured match
Turkiye vs Paraguay, 2026 FIFA World Cup
To activate the offer, create a new Polymarket account, enter promo code WTOP during sign-up, and make a qualifying first deposit of at least $20. Once the qualifying deposit is complete, the $50 bonus can be applied according to Polymarket’s current promotional terms.
How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code Bonus
Follow these steps to use the Polymarket promo code for the Turkiye vs Paraguay World Cup match:
Visit Polymarket or download the app. Start the sign-up process from the official Polymarket platform.
Create a new account. Enter the required personal information to register.
Complete any required verification. Identity or eligibility checks may be required before you can use the platform.
Enter promo code WTOP. Add WTOP when prompted during registration or promotion activation.
Deposit at least $20. Make your first qualifying deposit to unlock the $50 new user bonus.
Explore World Cup markets. After your account is funded, review available markets for Turkiye vs Paraguay and other FIFA World Cup matches.
Always review the current terms and conditions before claiming any promotion. Availability can vary by location, account status, and platform rules.
Turkiye vs Paraguay Match Information
Match Detail
Information
Match
Turkiye vs Paraguay
Competition
FIFA World Cup 2026
Round
Round 2
Date and time
June 20, 2026, 03:00 UTC
Venue
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Location
Santa Clara, California, USA
Venue capacity
68,827
Match status
Not started
Referee
Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros
This World Cup group-stage fixture brings together Turkiye, listed as the home team, and Paraguay, listed as the away team. The match will be played in Santa Clara at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, one of the United States venues hosting 2026 World Cup action.
Turkiye vs Paraguay Pre-Match Probabilities
The latest available pre-match probability data gives Turkiye the highest chance to win, while the draw is priced as more likely than a Paraguay victory.
Outcome
Pre-Match Probability
Turkiye win
46.7%
Draw
27.9%
Paraguay win
25.4%
Probability data was current as of June 19, 2026, at 11:02 UTC, with the underlying probability update listed at June 19, 2026, at 09:59 UTC.
Are Turkiye vs Paraguay Odds Available?
Traditional betting-market odds were not yet available in the referenced market feed for Turkiye vs Paraguay. The market data status showed: Data not posted (404). Soccer markets commonly become available closer to kickoff, depending on the platform and data provider.
Because odds were not posted, the table above uses pre-match win probabilities instead of a standard moneyline. Users should check Polymarket directly for active prediction markets and live availability before making any decisions.
Why Use Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for the World Cup?
The WTOP Polymarket promo code is relevant for new users who want extra starting value before following World Cup prediction markets. For Turkiye vs Paraguay, the key data points are clear:
Turkiye is the pre-match favorite at 46.7%.
The draw is projected at 27.9%.
Paraguay is the underdog at 25.4%.
The match kicks off on June 20, 2026, at 03:00 UTC.
The game takes place at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara.
That combination makes this a useful matchup for users comparing probabilities, team outlooks, and market movement before kickoff.
Polymarket Promo Code FAQ
What is the Polymarket promo code for Turkiye vs Paraguay?
The Polymarket promo code is WTOP. New users can enter this code when signing up to claim a $50 sign-up bonus after making a qualifying first deposit of at least $20.
How much is the Polymarket new user bonus?
The new user offer is a $50 bonus for eligible customers who register with promo code WTOP and complete the required minimum first deposit.
What is the minimum deposit for the WTOP promo code?
The minimum first deposit listed for this offer is $20.
When is Turkiye vs Paraguay?
Turkiye vs Paraguay is scheduled for June 20, 2026, at 03:00 UTC in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Where is Turkiye vs Paraguay being played?
The match is scheduled for San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Who is favored in Turkiye vs Paraguay?
Based on the available pre-match probabilities, Turkiye is favored with a 46.7% chance to win. The draw is listed at 27.9%, while Paraguay is listed at 25.4%.
Are moneyline odds available for Turkiye vs Paraguay?
Moneyline odds were not yet available in the referenced market feed. The latest available market status indicated that betting odds had not been posted yet.
Final Takeaway: Use Promo Code WTOP for a $50 Polymarket Bonus
If you are a new Polymarket user planning to follow Turkiye vs Paraguay or other 2026 FIFA World Cup markets, promo code WTOP provides a straightforward way to start with a $50 sign-up bonus after a qualifying $20 first deposit.
Enter WTOP when registering, complete the deposit requirement, and review the available World Cup prediction markets before kickoff. Terms, eligibility rules, and market availability apply.