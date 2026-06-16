Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Trade Bonus for France-Senegal, World Cup Matches Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a loaded World Cup slate today, now is the time to click here and sign up with the Polymarket promo code WTOP to get $50 in bonuses.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus Offer

Whether you are looking to make a trade on the upcoming matchup between Austria and Jordan, or looking ahead to the rest of the World Cup slate, grabbing your welcome offer is a simple process. Here is everything you need to know about the current Polymarket bonus:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified June 16th, 2026

Eligible new Polymarket customers can take advantage of a generous $50 sign-up bonus to use on the ongoing FIFA World Cup action. To unlock this offer, users simply need to create an account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Please note that to claim this promotion, you must be a first-time user, 18 years of age or older, and physically located in an eligible state where Polymarket operates.

Once your initial deposit clears, your $50 bonus will be ready to use, offering total flexibility across the board. You can apply your bonus to any of the upcoming World Cup matchups on the slate. Whether you want to back France as they face Senegal, Argentina against Algeria, or Austria as they take on Jordan, the bonus can be used however you see fit to maximize your probability of success across the entire schedule of games.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today

With plenty of action on the pitch, you can put your sign-up bonus to work immediately. Because soccer matches can end in a tie after 90 minutes of regulation, the probabilities are split across three possible outcomes: a home team win, a draw, or an away team win. Below are the current 3-way win probabilities for today’s slate.

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % France vs Senegal 67% 22% 13% Iraq vs Norway 7% 13% 81% Argentina vs Algeria 69% 21% 12% Austria vs Jordan 72% 18% 11%

Extend Your Strategy To Today’s MLB Games

While the primary focus of this promotion is the global soccer stage, users understand the value of a diversified card. If you are looking to pivot from the pitch to the diamond, today’s Major League Baseball slate offers a strong selection of matchups for your consideration.

The scheduled MLB games for today include:

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees

Cleveland Guardians vs. Milwaukee Brewers

San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Activate The Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Once your account is set up and the offer is activated, your $50 bonus can be used entirely at your discretion across any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule for this round. Whether you are looking to predict the outcome of the opening clash between France and Senegal, back Argentina against Algeria, or target the matchup between Austria and Jordan, this offer gives new users complete flexibility to trade on their games of choice.

To secure your $50 welcome bonus ahead of the action, just follow these simple steps to build your bankroll:

Create an Account: Register a new account here by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the necessary proof of identification to securely verify your new account. Enter the Code: Enter the promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Make a first-time, qualifying deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the offer.

As soon as your initial $20 deposit clears, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account, ready to be deployed on the pitch for any of today’s ongoing World Cup action.