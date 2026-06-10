Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Spurs-Knicks Game 4 NBA Finals Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use promo code WTOP on Polymarket to receive a $50 bonus after depositing $20. No playthrough. No restrictions. This offer is verified for June 10, 2026 — and pairs perfectly with tonight’s pivotal NBA Finals Game 4.

What Is the Current Polymarket Promo Code?

WTOP is the active Polymarket promo code. It unlocks a $50 sign-up bonus when you fund a new account with at least $20. Here are the specifics:

Code: WTOP

WTOP Bonus value: $50

$50 Minimum deposit: $20

$20 Playthrough requirement: None

None Eligible users: US-based, age 18+, new accounts only

US-based, age 18+, new accounts only Last verified: June 10, 2026

The $50 bonus hits your account the second your qualifying deposit clears. From there, it’s yours to trade however you see fit — tonight’s Spurs-Knicks game, politics, crypto, whatever’s live on the platform.

How to Redeem the WTOP Promo Code

Here’s the full process:

Open the Polymarket registration page. Enter your name, email, and birthdate. Complete ID verification. A valid government photo ID is required for all US accounts. Type WTOP in the promo field. You’ll see it before you reach the deposit screen. Make your first deposit of $20 or more. Any supported payment method qualifies.

That’s it. The $50 lands immediately. No wagering conditions. No minimum hold period.

Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4: Who Is Favored Tonight?

The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals. San Antonio carries an implied 46.22% win probability as a road underdog.

Betting Odds for Game 4 (June 10, 2026)

Market New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread -2.5 (-105) +2.5 (-115) Moneyline -127 +108 Over/Under O 216.5 (-111) U 216.5 (-109) Implied Win % 53.78% 46.22%

Opening line: Knicks -1.5, ML -120, Total 216.5

Current line: Knicks -2.5, ML -127, Total 216.5

The spread has moved a full point toward New York. The moneyline has followed. The total hasn’t budged — the market sees roughly the same scoring environment it projected at open. Sharp money is on the Knicks.

Potential Returns on a $50 Bet

If you use the full $50 Polymarket bonus on the moneyline:

Knicks -127: Returns ~$93.37 (profit of ~$43.37)

Returns ~$93.37 (profit of ~$43.37) Spurs +108: Returns ~$108.16 (profit of ~$58.16)

San Antonio offers a significantly higher payout ceiling. New York offers a higher probability of cashing. Classic risk-reward split.

Why Game 4 Matters: Series Context and Advanced Metrics

The Knicks lead this series 2-1, but calling them comfortable would be a mistake. The Spurs broke their 13-game postseason winning streak in Game 3 and now have genuine momentum heading into tonight.

Efficiency Metrics This Postseason

Stat New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Net Rating (per 100 possessions) +16.2 +9.8 Total Rebound % 55.0% 52.2%

What makes New York dangerous: A +16.2 Net Rating — the best of any team still playing. They’re also vacuuming 55% of all available rebounds, winning the glass war in a way that fuels transition offense and denies second chances. On paper, this is a historically dominant postseason run.

What makes San Antonio dangerous: Victor Wembanyama. Game 3 told the story — 32 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals. He posted that stat line on the road, at MSG, in a building that’s been openly hostile to opposing players and fans all series. San Antonio’s team-wide +9.8 Net Rating proves it’s not a one-man show, but Wembanyama is the difference between “good team” and “legitimate Finals threat.”

The cultural moment: Game 2 of this series drew 19.4 million viewers — the most-watched NBA Finals Game 2 since 2018. Post-game fan incidents have gone viral after every contest. MSG has become a character in this series. The energy there either pushes New York forward or creates suffocating pressure if things start going sideways. San Antonio punched through that wall in Game 3.

Complete Series Results and Schedule

Game Date Outcome Series 1 June 3, 2026 Knicks 105, Spurs 95 NYK 1-0 2 June 5, 2026 Knicks 105, Spurs 104 NYK 2-0 3 June 8, 2026 Spurs 115, Knicks 111 NYK 2-1 4 June 10, 2026 8:30 PM EDT — ABC —

The stakes tonight: If San Antonio wins, it’s 2-2 and Game 5 goes to Spurs territory. The Knicks would lose home-court advantage in a series that suddenly looks very different from the 2-0 start.

How to Watch NBA Finals Game 4

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2026

Tuesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 8:30 PM EDT

8:30 PM EDT Channel: ABC (national broadcast)

ABC (national broadcast) Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY Arena capacity: 19,812

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Polymarket promo code for June 2026?

The active code is WTOP. New users get a $50 bonus after a $20 minimum deposit. There is no playthrough requirement. The offer has been verified as of June 10, 2026.

How do you enter a promo code on Polymarket?

The promo code field appears during account registration before you reach the deposit step. Enter WTOP, make your $20+ deposit, and the $50 bonus posts automatically.

Who is favored in NBA Finals Game 4 tonight?

The New York Knicks are 2.5-point home favorites at -127 on the moneyline. The San Antonio Spurs are +2.5 underdogs at +108.

What time does Game 4 of the NBA Finals start?

Game 4 tips off at 8:30 PM EDT on June 10, 2026. It airs nationally on ABC from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

What is the 2026 NBA Finals series score?

The New York Knicks lead the San Antonio Spurs 2-1 heading into Game 4. San Antonio won Game 3 (115-111) on the road to end New York’s 13-game postseason winning streak.

Is Polymarket legal in the US?

Polymarket is accessible to US-based users who are 18 or older. Identity verification via photo ID is required during account registration.