Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Spurs-Knicks Game 3 Prediction Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile using the Polymarket promo code WTOP here and unlock $50 in bonuses in time for Game 3 of Spurs vs. Knicks in the NBA Finals tonight.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus Offer

Here are the essential parameters for the current welcome offer available ahead of the Finals matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Verified June 8th, 2026

Offer Overview

New Polymarket customers looking to capitalize on the highly anticipated postseason matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks can leverage this straightforward welcome offer. By registering with the current promo code, eligible users secure a $50 sign-up bonus, creating a high-leverage opportunity to back your predictions for this championship clash.

To unlock this promotional value, you simply need to create a new account and finalize an initial deposit of at least $20. It is important to note that this offer is exclusively available for new Polymarket customers. Furthermore, all participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically located within an eligible Polymarket state to claim the bonus funds and execute trades.

Use Polymarket Promo For Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3

Team Probability San Antonio Spurs 46% New York Knicks 54%

While awaiting the numerical data, analyzing the underlying team metrics provides a clear roadmap for your trades. The Knicks have been dominant during this playoff run, riding a 13-game win streak to establish a 2-0 series lead. New York boasts a stellar 17.4 Net Rating, comfortably outpacing San Antonio’s 10.2 Net Rating. Furthermore, the Knicks maintain a significant advantage on the glass, securing 54.9% of all available rebounds (Tot REB%) compared to the Spurs’ 52.5%. With veteran guard Jalen Brunson capitalizing in high-leverage moments and rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama facing a hostile Madison Square Garden environment, these metrics suggest New York operates with a distinct efficiency advantage heading into Game 3.

Explore Today’s MLB Slate

While the NBA Finals command significant market attention, new Polymarket customers can also allocate their welcome bonus toward today’s Major League Baseball action. Evaluating daily baseball matchups requires a similar data-driven approach, factoring in starting pitching metrics, bullpen utilization, and lineup splits. Today’s notable MLB matchups include:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres

Applying your $50 bonus to these baseball markets offers another strategic avenue to extract value from your initial $20 deposit.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your $50 sign-up bonus ahead of the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup is a highly efficient, straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to activate the offer and fund your account:

Create an Account: Click here and register a new account by providing standard personal information, including your legal name, date of birth, and email address. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to ensure your profile complies with all security and regulatory standards. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, meticulously enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Finalize the activation by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your newly created account.

Once your initial deposit clears the system, your $50 bonus will be instantly credited, equipping you with additional capital to trade on Game 3 of the Finals or any other active markets on the platform.