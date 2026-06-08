Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 NBA Finals Bonus for Spurs-Knicks Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to get in on the action for Game 3 between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, we’ve got a great setup for you. By signing up here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can score a $50 bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

This bonus credit is the perfect way to build your bankroll, and you can use it immediately to trade on tonight’s pivotal postseason matchup at Madison Square Garden.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $50 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 8, 2026

This Polymarket promo code gives first-time players a real chance to maximize their capital for this massive NBA Finals showdown. Game 3 at Madison Square Garden is shaping up to be an absolute thriller, and this $50 sign-up bonus gives new customers the extra firepower needed to trade with confidence.

To unlock this reward, all you have to do is register a new account and make a qualifying deposit of at least $20. Once that deposit clears, the $50 bonus lands in your account and is ready for immediate action.

Making Trades on Game 3 at MSG

Team Probability New York Knicks 54.5% San Antonio Spurs 45.5%

On Polymarket, you aren’t betting traditional moneylines; you are buying shares based on these probability percentages. If you drop your $50 bonus on the favorite Knicks at roughly 54.5¢ a share, you’re looking at a nice pay day if they win. Taking a shot on the underdog Spurs at 45.5¢ a share yields an even bigger potential return of nearly $110. Your exact payout will yield directly from the active trading prices when you lock your trades in.

When we’re handicapping this one, the numbers paint a pretty clear picture of who holds the advantage. We’re looking at a veteran Knicks squad that has won 13 straight playoff games, jumping out to a commanding 2-0 series lead after taking the first two games in San Antonio.

If you look at their postseason efficiency, New York boasts a dominant 18.7 Net Rating compared to San Antonio’s 10.7. They are also bullying the young Spurs on the glass, grabbing 55.2% of available rebounds to San Antonio’s 52.7%. With Game 3 marking the first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden since 1999—and the Knicks winning 9 of their last 10 at home—New York has the clear statistical edge. Still, plenty of traders think Wemby and his squad can play spoiler.

How to Apply the Polymarket Promo Code

Claiming your $50 sign-up bonus before tip-off is a breeze. If you want to make sure you get that extra capital, follow my playbook to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Register here using your standard personal information (name, address, email, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: For security and compliance, you’ll need to upload a quick proof of ID to secure your account. Enter the Promo Code: This is the key step. Make sure you enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP exactly as it appears during sign-up. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial $20 deposit clears, you’ll see that $50 bonus hit your account automatically.