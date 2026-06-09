Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB Prediction Markets Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to build your bankroll on the diamond this week, I’ve got the perfect play for you. New customers can sign up here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP to gain a $50 bonus after making a quick initial deposit of at least $20.

I love finding an edge when handicapping the slate, and this welcome offer provides a massive opportunity for us to jump into today’s MLB matchups—and any other games taking place this week—with some serious extra firepower in our pockets.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 Bonus

✅ New customers only — This offer is exclusively available to first-time Polymarket users

— This offer is exclusively available to first-time Polymarket users Minimum deposit of $20 — You must fund your account with at least $20 to activate the bonus

— You must fund your account with at least $20 to activate the bonus $50 bonus credited — Once your qualifying deposit clears, you’ll receive $50 in bonus funds

— Once your qualifying deposit clears, you’ll receive $50 in bonus funds Must be 18 or older — All users must meet the minimum age requirement of 18+

— All users must meet the minimum age requirement of 18+ Must be located in the US — You need to be physically present in an eligible US state

— You need to be physically present in an eligible US state Promo code required — Enter code WTOP during registration to lock in the offer

— Enter code during registration to lock in the offer Identity verification required — You must verify your identity before your bonus is activated

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $50 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 9, 2026

Eligible new customers can take full advantage of today’s exciting MLB slate by claiming this $50 sign-up bonus. Whether we want to trade shares on Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees taking on the Cleveland Guardians, or back Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates as they host the Los Angeles Dodgers, this welcome offer is the absolute best way to start building your bankroll.

To successfully unlock that $50 bonus, you simply need to register your account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Keep in mind, this offer is strictly reserved for new customers. Additionally, you’ve got to be 18+ and located within an eligible Polymarket state to claim the bonus funds. Once your account is funded, we’re ready to start finding those real chances for a nice pay day.

MLB Probabilities on Tuesday

Matchup Probability LAD @ PIT LAD 49.78% / PIT 50.22% NYY @ CLE NYY 55.22% / CLE 44.78% STL @ NYM STL 46.13% / NYM 53.87% CIN @ SD CIN 53.37% / SD 46.63%

When I’m looking for a solid return, calculating our potential payout is step one. If you wager $20 on today’s heaviest favorite, the New York Yankees (55.22% probability), you would win $14.71 for a total payout of $34.71. Conversely, trading that same $20 on the slate’s biggest underdog, the Cleveland Guardians (44.78% probability), yields a $22.80 profit, returning a nice $42.80 total. There is truly nothing better than hitting on an underdog for a bigger payout!

Let’s dig into the numbers for that NYY @ CLE matchup. The Yankees hold clear statistical advantages across the board, which is why I’m confident in their favorite status. New York sports a strong 3.274 team ERA and a .764 OPS at the plate. Meanwhile, Cleveland trails with a 3.78 staff ERA and a much quieter .688 offensive OPS, which entirely explains their underdog status at home.

In the tightest contest of the day, LAD @ PIT, the Dodgers look incredibly appealing as a near coin-flip. Los Angeles carries an elite 3.168 pitching ERA and a robust .784 OPS, outclassing Pittsburgh’s 4.033 team ERA and .735 OPS. Despite the dead-heat probabilities, the Dodgers profile as the tangibly stronger team on paper, making them a great, sophisticated target for our bonus funds.

Guide for Using the Polymarket Promo Code

If you are ready to get in on today’s MLB action with me, claiming your signup bonus is a simple and straightforward process. Just follow the steps below to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Begin the registration process here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification as required to safely and securely verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to enter Polymarket promo code WTOP when registering to lock in your exclusive bonus eligibility. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the offer.

Once your initial deposit clears, you’ll be ready to navigate the Polymarket MLB markets.