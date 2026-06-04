Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus for MLB, Stanley Cup Game 2 Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the Polymarket promo code WTOP ahead of today’s slate, new Polymarket customers can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer. Sign up here and make an initial deposit of at least $20 to receive a $50 bonus.

This extra capital gives us immediate betting flexibility to chase a nice pay day on any of today’s scheduled matchups, including the Kansas City Royals facing the Minnesota Twins, or any other MLB game on the board throughout the week.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $50 Bonus Date Last Verified June 4, 2026

As we start handicapping today’s action—whether you’re eyeing the Athletics battling the Chicago Cubs or the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Houston Astros—new customers can unlock this guaranteed $50 sign-up bonus to gain a real advantage. I always tell bettors that having a cushion is the best way to confidently explore unique markets, and this welcome offer provides a perfect opportunity to build your bankroll while wagering on today’s exciting baseball slate.

To claim the $50 bonus, you must be a new Polymarket customer and successfully make an initial deposit of at least $20 into your newly created account. Keep in mind that all users must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to qualify for this promotion.

Make Trades Before and During MLB Games

Matchup Probability SF @ MIL SF 37.3% / MIL 62.7% TOR @ ATL TOR 35.4% / ATL 64.6% KC @ MIN KC 52.0% / MIN 48.0% OAK @ CHC OAK 44.7% / CHC 55.3% PIT @ HOU PIT 49.3% / HOU 50.7%

When I’m looking at the morning line for a slate like this, I want to spot a real chance for a solid return. If we are trading $20 today, taking the heaviest favorite—the Atlanta Braves at a 64.6% win probability—would yield a modest $9.66 in profit if they secure the victory.

Conversely, if you want a nice pay day and think there is value in the upset, placing that same $20 on the slate’s heaviest underdog, the Toronto Blue Jays at 35.4%, would return a robust $34.20 in winnings should they pull it off.

When analyzing this heavily favored Braves squad against the Blue Jays, the statistical divide makes Atlanta’s high implied probability completely understandable. The Braves boast a superior offense, hitting .259 with a .436 slugging percentage, while Toronto trails behind with a .244 average and a .380 slugging mark.

On the mound, Atlanta’s staff is suppressing opponents effectively with a sparkling 3.157 ERA and a 1.155 WHIP. The Blue Jays’ pitching staff has been solid but less dominant, posting a 3.960 ERA and a 1.276 WHIP. The raw numbers distinctly favor the home team in Atlanta, making them a strong key for your daily lineup.

How to Register with the Polymarket Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action with some extra house money? Claiming your promotional offer is simple. Follow these steps to activate your Polymarket bonus today: