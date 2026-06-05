Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Claims $50 Bonus For Knicks-Spurs Game 2 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Polymarket promo code WTOP and unlock $50 in bonuses for Game 2 of Knicks vs. Spurs after you click here and deposit $20 to your account.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus Offer

If you are looking to take a data-backed position on the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup, you can find the essential details for the latest welcome offer below. Use the exclusive promo code to claim your sign-up bonus before tip-off.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promo Verified On June 5th, 2026

Offer Overview

This exclusive promotion is available strictly to new Polymarket customers who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state. To claim the $50 sign-up bonus, users must complete the registration process and make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $20 into their new account.

Once the initial deposit requirement is met, the $50 bonus is unlocked and ready for deployment. New users can take these promotional funds and immediately start making predictions on the upcoming NBA Finals matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

Polymarket NBA Promo On Knicks vs. Spurs

Team Probability San Antonio Spurs 66% New York Knicks 34%

Applying your $50 welcome bonus to tonight’s game yields a potential payout dependent on the underlying math of the team you back. A $50 prediction on the favored San Antonio Spurs translates to a marginal profit if they successfully defend their home court. Conversely, placing that same $50 on the underdog New York Knicks results in a substantial profit if they pull off another win to go up 2-0 in the series.

When looking for a mathematical edge, recent postseason statistics highlight a discrepancy between the probability implied by the odds and actual on-court performance. While the odds heavily favor San Antonio, the Knicks actually hold the statistical advantage in high-leverage metrics. New York has dominated the playoffs with a massive 18.7 Net Rating (point differential per 100 possessions) and is securing an impressive 55.2% of available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage). The Spurs are playing efficient basketball, posting a solid 10.7 Net Rating and a 52.7% Total Rebound Percentage, but they objectively trail the Knicks in both critical categories. These figures suggest that while San Antonio boasts home-court advantage, backing the underdog Knicks offers a clear, data-driven value.

Today’s MLB Games

For new users looking to diversify their predictions beyond the NBA Finals, the Polymarket bonus funds can also be applied to the baseball diamond. Today’s MLB slate features several compelling matchups across the league:

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

Chicago White Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the action is a simple, logical process. To ensure you receive your sign-up bonus, follow these exact steps to activate your new account:

Register Your Account: Click here and input standard personal information, including your full name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: To comply with regulatory age and location requirements, submit valid proof of identification as prompted by the secure platform. Enter the Promo Code: Input the code WTOP during registration to successfully attach the exclusive welcome offer to your profile. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and process a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once the system processes your initial deposit, the promotional funds are instantly activated, giving you the bankroll necessary to execute your predictions on tonight’s NBA or MLB slate.