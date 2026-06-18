Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 World Cup Trade Bonus for Mexico-South Korea

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the latest Polymarket promo code WTOP here, then deposit $20 to your account to get $50 in bonuses in time for today’s World Cup and MLB action.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Sign-Up Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On June 18th, 2026

Offer Overview

To maximize the expected value of your initial bankroll, new Polymarket customers can seamlessly claim a $50 sign-up bonus ahead of today’s FIFA World Cup action. This introductory reward is unlocked as soon as a user creates a new account and processes a first-time deposit of at least $20. Please note that to qualify for this market offer, users must be 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket jurisdiction.

Once your account is funded, the bonus capital yields total flexibility. Whether your data analysis points toward an edge in Czechia taking on South Africa, Switzerland clashing with Bosnia and Herzegovina, or the later North American fixtures featuring Canada against Qatar and Mexico hosting the Korea Republic, your bonus funds can be deployed efficiently across whichever matchups present the highest probability of success.

Polymarket World Cup Thursday Probabilities

With a busy schedule today, new Polymarket users can apply their bonus funds directly to the action. Soccer matches present a unique three-way market. This means that unlike a standard two-way moneyline, a draw is a distinct, mathematically probable outcome alongside a traditional win for either team, which fundamentally shifts how traders must calculate implied probabilities.

Below are the win and draw probabilities for the upcoming matches on the slate:

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Czechia vs. South Africa 54% 27% 21% Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina 63% 23% 15% Canada vs. Qatar 76% 17% 9% Mexico vs. Korea Republic 48% 30% 25%

Leverage Your Bonus On Today’s MLB Action

A diversified approach is a good recipe for success. While the World Cup commands global attention, your bonus funds are not restricted exclusively to soccer. New Polymarket customers can also pivot to today’s Major League Baseball slate to identify actionable player props and game outcomes.

Today’s key MLB matchups include:

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves

Claim Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your welcome offer is a logical, straightforward process. Once activated, the $50 bonus can be used across any of the FIFA World Cup matches or MLB games on the schedule today, giving new users the optionality required to trade on their exact game of choice.

To claim this introductory offer, simply follow these required steps:

Create an Account: Register a new account here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the necessary proof of identification to ensure a secure and compliant platform experience. Apply the Code: Enter the promo code WTOP when prompted during the sign-up process. Make a Deposit: Execute a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially trigger the promotional offer.

As soon as your initial deposit clears, your $50 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account.