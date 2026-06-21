Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 World Cup + MLB Bonus for Trades This Week

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Dive into all four World Cup games Sunday with this link here and claim the Polymarket promo code WTOP to receive a $50 bonus.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for World Cup Bonus Sunday

Before diving into the daily FIFA World Cup action, here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer available to new users:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Confirmed June 21st, 2026

Offer Overview

New Polymarket customers can easily unlock a $50 sign-up bonus by registering an account and making an initial deposit of at least $20. We put a lot of stock into market flexibility, and this welcome promotion—designed exclusively for first-time users—delivers exactly that. To participate, players must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Once the initial deposit requirements are met, your $50 bonus will be instantly unlocked and can be applied to any of the multiple FIFA World Cup games on the schedule. This gives users ultimate flexibility across the day’s matches. Whether you want to focus your predictions on early fixtures like Spain taking on Saudi Arabia and Belgium facing IR Iran, or you prefer to wait for later showdowns—such as Uruguay against Cape Verde or New Zealand hosting Egypt—the bonus can be utilized anywhere across this exciting round of international action.

Use Polymarket World Cup Bonus Today on These Matches

Once you have activated the welcome offer, you can apply your bonus toward predictions on any of today’s exciting FIFA World Cup fixtures. It is never too early to look at the probabilities to identify where the value lies. Below are the current three-way probabilities for the featured matches on the schedule:

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Spain vs. Saudi Arabia 86.8% 9.6% 3.5% Belgium vs. IR Iran 66.8% 20.8% 12.4% Uruguay vs. Cape Verde 65.0% 22.9% 12.1% New Zealand vs. Egypt 16.9% 24.3% 58.8%

Note: The probabilities listed above are from Polymarket and are current as of June 21, 2026.

How to Sign Up With the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a simple process. We’ve seen time and time again that the most successful traders act decisively when presented with a structural edge. New users will need to follow these straightforward steps to secure their $50 sign-up bonus:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Polymarket app to your preferred mobile device. Register an Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to ensure your account meets all security and regulatory standards. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Complete the activation process by making a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your account is fully set up and funded, the $50 bonus will be instantly unlocked. This bonus can be used across any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule today or throughout this current round. This setup gives new users the ultimate flexibility to execute the trades of their choice—whether you want to get involved early with Spain facing Saudi Arabia, or wait to analyze situational factors before taking a position on the later matchup between New Zealand and Egypt.