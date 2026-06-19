Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 World Cup Bonus for Australia-USA, Any Match

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Sign up with the Polymarket promo code WTOP to receive a $50 bonus to use on all World Cup predictions Friday, including the Australia vs. USA match. Use this link here to get started.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 Australia-USA, World Cup Bonus

Before making your predictions on the latest round of FIFA World Cup matchups—such as Australia taking on the USA or Haiti facing off against Brazil—review the details of the current welcome offer below. We put a lot of stock in finding promotional value, and securing extra capital is exactly what you need to build a smart portfolio of trades.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 19th, 2026

Let’s break down the mechanics of the offer. New Polymarket customers can get a $50 sign-up bonus, directly connecting you to the slate of FIFA World Cup matchups happening today and through this round. The beauty of this promotion is that the bonus can be applied to any of the multiple World Cup games on the schedule, giving users total flexibility to chase market inefficiencies across the day’s matches.

Additionally, the $50 bonus will be unlocked after the user has made an initial deposit of at least $20. Please note that to be eligible for this welcome offer, participants must be 18+ and physically present in an eligible Polymarket state. It does stand to reason that smart traders will use this exact setup to leverage early consensus odds and make data-driven predictions.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today on These Matches

The table below breaks down the 3-way win probabilities for the upcoming June 19 and June 20 Round 2 FIFA World Cup matches. You can use your Polymarket bonus to predict any of these outcomes, analyzing the percentages to spot where the market might be overvaluing a favorite or sleeping on a live longshot.

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % USA vs Australia 59.0% 23.2% 17.8% Scotland vs Morocco 18.3% 26.5% 55.2% Brazil vs Haiti 86.2% 9.5% 4.3% Turkiye vs Paraguay 47.5% 28.5% 23.9% Netherlands vs Sweden 56.1% 24.6% 19.3% Germany vs Ivory Coast 62.1% 21.3% 16.6%

Note: The probabilities shown are based on the provided market data and are accurate as of June 19, 2026.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP – Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Polymarket promo code for the World Cup?

The current Polymarket promo code is WTOP. Enter this code during registration to claim a $50 sign-up bonus that can be used on all FIFA World Cup prediction markets, including the Australia vs. USA match on June 19, 2026.

How much is the Polymarket sign-up bonus?

The Polymarket sign-up bonus is $50. New users receive this bonus after creating an account with promo code WTOP and making a minimum first deposit of $20.

What is the minimum deposit required to unlock the Polymarket bonus?

The minimum deposit required to unlock the $50 Polymarket welcome bonus is $20. Once this initial deposit is completed, the bonus funds become available for use on World Cup predictions and other markets.

Who is favored in the USA vs. Australia World Cup match?

The USA is favored to win at home against Australia with a 59.0% win probability. Australia has a 17.8% chance to win, while a draw sits at 23.2% according to current market odds.

What World Cup matches can I use the Polymarket bonus on?

You can use the $50 Polymarket bonus on any available World Cup prediction market, including USA vs. Australia, Scotland vs. Morocco, Brazil vs. Haiti, Turkiye vs. Paraguay, Netherlands vs. Sweden, and Germany vs. Ivory Coast during the Round 2 schedule.

Who is eligible for the Polymarket promo code WTOP offer?

To be eligible for the Polymarket promo code WTOP offer, you must be a new Polymarket user, at least 18 years old, and physically present in an eligible U.S. state at the time of registration.