Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Trading Bonus for World Cup, MLB, UFC Freedom 250

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you start up a new profile using the Polymarket promo code WTOP here, you can make a $20 deposit to get $50 in bonuses right away for today’s World Cup slate, MLB, UFC Freedom 250 and more.

What Is the Polymarket Promo Code for June 14?

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Verified On June 14th, 2026

TL;DR Offer Details

For new Polymarket customers seeking a data-backed edge, the current Polymarket promo code provides a practical bankroll boost ahead of today’s FIFA World Cup action.

Unlocking this $50 sign-up bonus requires creating a verified account, being 18 or older in an eligible Polymarket state, and completing an initial deposit of $20 or more.

From a strategic standpoint, this promotion offers total flexibility. You have the freedom to spread your bonus funds across the entire slate of the day’s matches.

Whether you are looking to predict the outcome of Japan taking on the Netherlands or prefer to follow Ecuador’s matchup against the Ivory Coast, your sign-up bonus can be applied to any of the multiple World Cup games on the schedule.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today

With multiple matches on today’s June 14 schedule, you can put your bonus to use right away. Below is a breakdown of the 3-way prediction market probabilities for today’s FIFA World Cup slate. Because any soccer match can end in a tie after regulation, it is critical to account for the draw percentages alongside each team’s outright win probability when making your selections.

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Haiti vs. Scotland 16% 22% 64% Netherlands vs. Japan 48% 27% 26% Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador 26% 34% 40%

UFC Freedom 250 Matchups

While today’s prediction markets are heavily focused on the soccer pitch, users are also preparing for upcoming combat sports events. The UFC Freedom 250 card features several high-profile bouts that will soon attract significant market volume. Key fights to monitor include:

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane

Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Steps To Activate The Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple, straightforward process. Follow the steps below to set up your account and secure your bonus funds ahead of today’s FIFA World Cup slate and more:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide the necessary proof of identification to ensure your account is fully verified and secure. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your new account to activate the promotion.

Once activated, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account. This welcome bonus allows you to use your funds across any of the FIFA World Cup matches on today’s schedule or throughout this current round, giving you the flexibility to back Japan against the Netherlands, predict the outcome of Ecuador taking on the Ivory Coast, or spread your predictions across multiple games.