Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Trade Bonus for MLB Games, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup

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Click here to dive into a fun weekend of MLB games, the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup action when you redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP to get a $50 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 MLB Bonus Saturday

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 6th, 2026

This exclusive offer is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers looking to find value in today’s MLB action. By taking advantage of this promotion, you will receive a $50 sign-up bonus that can be applied to any of today’s compelling matchups. Whether you are backing the Chicago Cubs as they host the San Francisco Giants or eyeing the showdown between the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies, this bonus gives your account an immediate lift right in time for the first pitch.

Securing your reward is a straightforward process. The $50 bonus will be officially unlocked in your account once you have made an initial, first-time deposit of at least $20. Please note that to successfully qualify for this promotion, you must be 18+ and physically present in an eligible Polymarket state. Once those basic requirements are met, your new account will be fully funded and ready to make predictions on the diamond.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Let’s take at the game winner probability of a couple of the best MLB games to dive into on the Saturday slate:

Matchup Probability SEA @ DET SEA 55.45% / DET 44.55% SF @ CHC SF 44.17% / CHC 55.83% CHW @ PHI CHW 45.32% / PHI 54.68%

When looking at the numbers behind the Giants and Cubs matchup to pinpoint the smartest prediction, pitching tells a major part of the story. The Cubs boast a tighter pitching staff with a 4.175 team ERA, notably outperforming San Francisco’s 4.584 ERA. At the plate, the Giants hit for a better average overall (.256 compared to Chicago’s .240), but we put a lot of stock in the fact that the Cubs generate more overall production with a slight edge in OPS (.724 to .712). Chicago’s combination of run prevention and on-base plus slugging makes them a highly justifiable favorite at home.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started? Claiming your bonus is a simple process. It does stand to reason that finding market inefficiencies starts with having capital, so follow these steps to activate your offer before today’s first pitch:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your mobile device. Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure and verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to use promo code WTOP when registering to ensure you qualify for the bonus. Make a Deposit: Complete the process by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 in order to activate the offer.

Once your deposit is processed, you will be fully set up and ready to finalize your predictions on today’s MLB slate.