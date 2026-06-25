Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Trade Bonus for Germany, USA, Any World Cup Match

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The Polymarket promo code WTOP provides all new users with a $50 bonus to use for World Cup predictions today. Use this link here to get started.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for World Cup Bonus Today

With six World Cup games on the schedule for today, this makes it a great time to redeem the Polymarket welcome offer.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 25th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in building a versatile portfolio, and this offer gives new Polymarket customers the perfect springboard. By making a minimum initial deposit of at least $20, you unlock a $50 sign-up bonus that can be applied to any of the multiple World Cup games on the schedule today.

Whether you’re projecting a longshot draw, predicting an upset in the USA vs. Turkiye match, or taking a heavy position on a consensus favorite, this bonus gives you the ultimate flexibility to spread your trades across the entire board. Keep in mind, this promotion is strictly available for new Polymarket customers who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today on These Matches

With a full slate of World Cup matchups to choose from, finding value in implied probabilities is the name of the game. You can use your $50 Polymarket sign-up bonus to back your official predictions across this round. We’ve seen time and time again that the group stage can yield massive swings, so identifying the smartest angles is crucial. Below are the three-way win probabilities for today’s matches, highlighting the percentage chance of a home win, a draw, or an away win.

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Ecuador vs. Germany 17.7% 20.7% 61.6% Curacao vs. Ivory Coast 5.8% 12.0% 82.2% Tunisia vs. Netherlands 2.7% 8.4% 88.9% Japan vs. Sweden 50.2% 27.3% 22.6% Turkiye vs. USA 25.6% 24.2% 50.1% Paraguay vs. Australia 35.0% 41.0% 24.0%

Win probabilities are based on available market data and are current as of June 25, 2026.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to make your predictions? To claim your $50 sign-up bonus, follow these straightforward steps to activate the Polymarket welcome offer. Once activated, your bonus funds can be deployed across any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule today and throughout this round of the tournament, giving you the flexibility to back your trades of choice.

Download the App: Start by downloading the Polymarket app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Open the app and register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and that you meet the eligibility requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Complete the activation by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your new Polymarket account.

After completing these steps, your $50 bonus will be ready to trade on any of the exciting World Cup matchups on the board.