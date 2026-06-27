Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Sign-Up Bonus for MLB + World Cup Predictions

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New users can use this link here to redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP, which secures a $50 sign-up bonus to use on all MLB and World Cup predictions Saturday.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 MLB, World Cup Bonus Saturday

With six World Cup games on the schedule for today, this makes it a great time to redeem the Polymarket welcome offer.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 27th, 2026

Let’s break down how we can maximize this value. The latest Polymarket promo code offers a real chance for new Polymarket customers to score a $50 sign-up bonus. To unlock this offer, you simply need to make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once your deposit is set, that $50 bonus can be applied to your predictions on any of the multiple World Cup games on the schedule, giving us ultimate flexibility to get involved with today’s expansive slate of matches.

This current round of the FIFA World Cup features a packed schedule of international competition. Whether you are projecting a strong showing from Croatia against Ghana, analyzing Congo DR facing Uzbekistan, or trading percentages on Algeria hosting Austria, this bonus gives you plenty of options across the day’s matchups. Please note that this promotional offer is exclusively available for new Polymarket customers who are 18+ and physically located in an eligible state.

Use Polymarket World Cup Bonus Today on These Matches

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Panama vs England 6.0% 11.9% 82.1% Croatia vs Ghana 53.9% 28.4% 17.7% Colombia vs Portugal 22.7% 26.3% 51.0% Congo DR vs Uzbekistan 54.3% 23.9% 21.8% Jordan vs Argentina 6.1% 13.1% 80.7% Algeria vs Austria 24.2% 42.0% 33.8%

Note: All probabilities presented above are current as of June 26, 2026.

How to Sign Up With the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Securing your $50 sign-up bonus is a straightforward process, and getting our accounts funded early is the best handicapping strategy to ensure we don’t miss a good entry point. Once activated, the $50 bonus can be used to make predictions across any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule for today or the current round. This gives new users ultimate flexibility to trade on their game, or games, of choice.

To claim the offer and get ready for the upcoming matches, follow these simple steps:

Download the App: Download the Polymarket app on your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Register a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to securely verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure you qualify for the offer. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the promotion.

Once these steps are knocked out, your $50 bonus will be instantly available. Whether you want to use it to trade on the matchup between England and Panama, project the percentages in the clash between Croatia and Ghana, or look at any other international fixture on the slate, the choice is entirely yours. Let’s get out there and make some savvy predictions!