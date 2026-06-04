Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for MLB, Stanley Cup Game 2 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Polymarket promo code WTOP is unlocking some serious value for the diamond. Right now, new customers can sign up here to grab a $50 bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

Whether you’re handicapping today’s MLB matchups, looking ahead to any MLB game this week, or even wanting to make trades on Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, this is exactly the kind of edge we look for to start things off right.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Releases $50 Welcome Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $50 Bonus Date Last Verified June 4, 2026

Offer Overview

Let’s break down how this works so you can get right into the action. This exclusive offer allows new Polymarket customers to claim a $50 sign-up bonus to use on today’s exciting MLB slate. Whether you are looking to trade shares on the prime-time matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves or want to jump in early for the Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees game, this bonus provides an excellent starting point for your trading portfolio.

To unlock the $50 bonus, you simply need to register your account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Keep in mind, this promotion is strictly available for new customers who have never created an account before. Additionally, to qualify for the offer, we all have to play by the rules: users must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state where Polymarket operates.

MLB Probabilities for Thursday

Matchup Probability TOR @ ATL ATL 64.6% / TOR 35.4% OAK @ CHC CHC 55.3% / OAK 44.7% LAD @ ARI LAD 55.3% / ARI 44.7% CLE @ NYY NYY 60.4% / CLE 39.6%

When I’m looking at the board, finding the right angles is everything. Because Polymarket uses probability percentages instead of traditional American odds, we are trading shares based on a team’s real chance to win. If you were to trade $20 on today’s heaviest favorite, the Atlanta Braves (64.6%), a winning ticket would yield a $9.66 profit for a total payout of $29.66. Conversely, dropping $20 on the biggest underdog, the Toronto Blue Jays (35.4%), secures a $34.20 profit, returning a sweet $54.20 payout. There is nothing better than hitting on a dog for a maximized return!

Handicapping the biggest matchups today, the Yankees and Braves stand out as prime targets to key your trades around. In the CLE @ NYY game, New York outclasses Cleveland at the plate with a .765 team OPS compared to the Guardians’ .699. The Yankees also hold a strong pitching edge with a 3.31 team ERA versus Cleveland’s 3.74.

Similarly, the Braves look dominant against the Blue Jays. Atlanta boasts a .761 OPS and a stellar 3.15 staff ERA. Toronto struggles to match that kind of production, lugging a .690 OPS and a 3.96 ERA into Truist Park. Based on the underlying statistical trends, these home favorites give us a real chance to cash winning shares.

Steps to Register with the Polymarket Promo Code

Claiming this offer is a straightforward process. Here is how we get started and jump into today’s markets:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to use Polymarket promo code WTOP during the registration process to lock in the value. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit of $20 or more is processed and your account is verified, the offer will be fully activated. You’ll be ready to start trading on today’s baseball slate, or even pivot to the ice to lay down some trades on Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.