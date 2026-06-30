Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus For France-Sweden World Cup Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile using the Polymarket promo code WTOP through our link here, then get a $50 bonus offer when you deposit $20 before today’s France vs. Sweden match.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Bonuses

Before establishing your positions for the upcoming France vs. Sweden matchup, review the precise mechanics of the current welcome offer below:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On June 30th, 2026 by WTOP

Offer Overview

New Polymarket customers aiming to forecast the outcome of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash between France and Sweden can efficiently secure a $50 sign-up bonus. To qualify for this promotional capital, users simply need to register a new account utilizing the designated promo code and complete an initial deposit of at least $20. Once this qualifying deposit processes, the $50 bonus automatically unlocks.

This structural advantage is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who have not previously opened an account. Furthermore, to legally claim the $50 bonus and participate in the prediction markets for this France vs. Sweden fixture, users must be at least 18 years of age and physically located within an eligible Polymarket jurisdiction.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today On France vs. Sweden

If you plan to leverage your welcome offer on today’s Round of 32 matchup, analyzing the baseline match probabilities is a critical first step. The probabilities below determine what you can potentially earn by trading on today’s match. As an example, a successful trade on a France victory is more lucrative than a successful trade on Sweden to win or for it to be a draw at the end of regulation.

Outcome Probability (%) France Wins 77% Draw 16% Sweden Wins 8%

France has been dominant so far in this World Cup, starting with a 3-1 victory against Senegal before defeating Iraq and Norway. On the other hand, Sweden went 1-1-1 in the group stage, beating Tunisia before losing to the Netherlands and playing to a 1-1 draw with Japan. It comes as no surprise that France is a heavy favorite today given the performances by both teams to this point.

Steps To Activate The Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your welcome bonus ahead of the France vs. Sweden match requires a precise, step-by-step approach. Follow this logical sequence to activate your $50 bonus:

Create an Account: Click here and initiate the registration sequence by submitting standard personal information to establish your new profile. Verify Your Identity: Supply valid proof of identification (Legal name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, etc.) as required to confirm your eligibility and secure the account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, input the promo code WTOP to link the welcome offer to your profile. Make a Deposit: Finalize the activation process by executing a first-time qualifying deposit of at least $20.

Once this initial deposit clears, your $50 sign-up bonus will be instantly credited, equipping you with the extra capital required to analyze and predict the outcome of today’s crucial Round of 32 clash.