Phillies bring 1-0 series advantage over Marlins into game 2

Miami Marlins (36-37, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-33, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40…

Miami Marlins (36-37, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-33, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Tyler Phillips (1-1, 1.86 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (5-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -182, Marlins +148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Miami Marlins with a 1-0 series lead.

Philadelphia is 39-33 overall and 20-17 in home games. The Phillies have gone 28-6 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Miami has a 13-21 record in road games and a 36-37 record overall. The Marlins have a 21-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 15 home runs, 45 walks and 40 RBIs while hitting .253 for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 13 for 40 with a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Otto Lopez has 18 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Marlins. Heriberto Hernandez is 12 for 38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Marlins: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Trea Turner: day-to-day (wrist), Rafael Marchan: day-to-day (undisclosed), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Josh Ekness: 15-Day IL (calf), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (gracilis), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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