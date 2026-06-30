Perdomo hits 3-run double, Rodriguez deals, D-backs top Giants again in 5-4 win

PHOENIX (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo hit a three-run double, Ketel Marte and Nolan Arenado added solo homers and the Arizona…

PHOENIX (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo hit a three-run double, Ketel Marte and Nolan Arenado added solo homers and the Arizona Diamondbacks stayed undefeated against the San Francisco Giants this season, holding on for a 5-4 win on Monday night.

The D-backs are 7-0 against the Giants in 2026, winning four games in Arizona and three in San Francisco.

Eduardo Rodriguez (7-2) gave up just one run on five hits over seven innings to continue one of the best seasons of his career. The veteran left-hander struck out one and lowered his ERA to 2.21 for the season.

The Giants trailed 5-2 entering the ninth, but Heliot Ramos led off with a homer to left center against closer Paul Sewald. Bryce Eldridge singled, advanced to second on a groundout and then scored on Drew Cavanaugh’s single to cut the deficit to 5-4 with one out.

Sewald recovered to retire Drew Gilbert and Matt Chapman on infield pop-ups to earn his 19th save in 20 chances.

Marte led off the first inning with his 16th homer of the season, barely clearing the right field fence. It was the 1,182th hit of the three-time All-Star’s 10-year tenure with the D-backs, tying him with Paul Goldschmidt for the second-most hits in franchise history.

Perdomo delivered the game’s biggest hit in the fifth, clearing the bases with a double down the left field line to give the D-backs a 4-1 lead.

Giants right-hander Tyler Mahle (1-8) gave up four runs on four hits over 4 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three.

San Francisco’s Jonah Cox tied the game at 1-all in the fifth on a sacrifice bunt that scored Victor Bericoto from third. Casey Schmitt had a sacrifice fly in the eighth to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Up next

The Giants will throw RHP Landen Roupp (5-7, 4.07 ERA) on Tuesday night. The Diamondbacks will counter with RHP Brandon Pfaadt (0-1, 5.92), who has been called up from Triple-A.

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