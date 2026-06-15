Padres visit the Cardinals to start 3-game series

San Diego Padres (37-33, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (38-31, second in the NL Central) St.…

San Diego Padres (37-33, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (38-31, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Lucas Giolito (2-1, 4.35 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dustin May (4-6, 4.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -147, Padres +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

St. Louis has gone 19-16 in home games and 38-31 overall. The Cardinals have a 31-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego is 37-33 overall and 18-14 in road games. The Padres have a 23-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Monday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with 18 home runs while slugging .554. JJ Wetherholt is 15 for 42 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 12 home runs while slugging .359. Freddy Fermin is 5 for 29 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Padres: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Fernandez: 15-Day IL (back)

Padres: Freddy Fermin: 7-Day IL (concussion), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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