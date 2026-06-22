Padres start 3-game series at home against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (48-28, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (39-37, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Atlanta Braves (48-28, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (39-37, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (4-3, 4.33 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (4-6, 3.60 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -111, Braves -110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Atlanta Braves on Monday to start a three-game series.

San Diego has a 39-37 record overall and a 19-19 record in home games. The Padres have the ninth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.90.

Atlanta is 24-14 on the road and 48-28 overall. The Braves have the second-best team ERA in baseball at 3.42.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .285 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 13 doubles, a triple and two home runs. Samad Taylor is 15 for 40 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Michael Harris II has 11 doubles and 14 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11 for 37 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Fermin: 7-Day IL (concussion), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Mike Yastrzemski: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.