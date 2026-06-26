Padres host the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (52-29, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (42-37, second in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Dodgers (52-29, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (42-37, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (3-4, 4.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Padres: Walker Buehler (4-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -152, Padres +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres start a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

San Diego is 42-37 overall and 22-19 in home games. The Padres have gone 23-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has gone 26-15 in road games and 52-29 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .438 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has three home runs, 30 walks and 28 RBIs while hitting .283 for the Padres. Samad Taylor is 16 for 39 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs while hitting .295 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 14 for 40 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (back), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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