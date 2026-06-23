Padres face the Braves with 1-0 series lead

Atlanta Braves (48-29, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (40-37, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Atlanta Braves (48-29, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (40-37, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: JR Ritchie (1-2, 4.54 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Padres: Griffin Canning (1-5, 6.64 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -113, Padres -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

San Diego has gone 20-19 in home games and 40-37 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.85 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Atlanta has a 24-15 record in road games and a 48-29 record overall. The Braves have a 36-10 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .284 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 13 doubles, a triple and two home runs. Samad Taylor is 13 for 39 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 20 home runs while slugging .535. Ozzie Albies is 11 for 40 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Fermin: 7-Day IL (concussion), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Mike Yastrzemski: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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