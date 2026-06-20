Oklahoma 9, North Carolina 3

Oklahoma North Carolina ab r h bi ab r h bi Walk cf 5 1 2 2 Schaffner ss 5…

Oklahoma North Carolina ab r h bi ab r h bi Walk cf 5 1 2 2 Schaffner ss 5 1 3 0 C.Johnson 3b 4 2 2 1 Hull cf 5 1 1 0 LaChance c 5 2 3 3 Gallaher 2b 4 1 1 2 Willits ss 5 0 2 0 Paulsen 1b 4 0 1 0 Gambill dh 5 0 0 0 Nicholson 3b 2 0 0 0 Brock lf 3 1 0 0 Howe lf 3 0 0 0 Harris rf 4 1 3 0 Hynek c 3 0 1 1 Tockey 1b 3 1 1 0 Kellis V ph/dh-c 2 0 0 0 Branch 2b 3 1 1 2 French rf 3 0 0 0 Winslow dh 2 0 0 0 Totals 37 9 14 8 Totals 33 3 7 3

E_Hynek. 2B_Hull (27), Paulsen (12), Willits (18), Harris 2 (10), Tockey (6). HR_LaChance 2 (18). RBI_Gallaher 2 (63), Hynek (59), Walk 2 (26), Johnson (48), LaChance 3 (68), Branch 2 (23).

Oklahoma 201 401 001 — 9 North Carolina 300 000 000 — 3

IP H R ER BB SO

Oklahoma L.Mercurius 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 2 Jones 2 1/3 2 0 0 1 4 Rager W 5 5 3 3 2 5

North Carolina Padgett 1 1 0 0 0 0 McDuffie 2 1/3 4 1 1 0 2 DeCaro L 3 2/3 7 7 7 1 6 Chmielewski 2 2 1 1 1 2

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