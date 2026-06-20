Oklahoma 9, North Carolina 3

|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|North Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Walk cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Schaffner ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|C.Johnson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Hull cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|LaChance c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Gallaher 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Willits ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Paulsen 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gambill dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nicholson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brock lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Howe lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harris rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Hynek c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Tockey 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kellis V ph/dh-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Branch 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|French rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Winslow dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|37
|9
|14
|8
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
E_Hynek. 2B_Hull (27), Paulsen (12), Willits (18), Harris 2 (10), Tockey (6). HR_LaChance 2 (18). RBI_Gallaher 2 (63), Hynek (59), Walk 2 (26), Johnson (48), LaChance 3 (68), Branch 2 (23).
|Oklahoma
|201
|401
|001
|—
|9
|North Carolina
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|L.Mercurius
|1
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Jones
|2
|1/3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Rager W
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|North Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Padgett
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McDuffie
|2
|1/3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|DeCaro L
|3
|2/3
|7
|7
|7
|1
|6
|Chmielewski
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
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