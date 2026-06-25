Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Yankees vs. Red Sox, MLB, World Cup Trades

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The Novig promo code WTOP50 (use this link here to sign up) provides all new users with a $50 bonus to use on today’s trades across the MLB and World Cup action.







Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for MLB, World Cup Bonus

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 25th, 2026

New Novig users have a data-driven opportunity to build their bankroll with the platform’s latest welcome offer. By activating the Novig promo code during registration, eligible new customers who spend just $5 on the app will receive $50 in Novig coins. This exclusive bonus is designed to give first-time players enhanced flexibility and immediate value to use on the upcoming sports schedule.

Once your account is loaded with the $50 in Novig coins, you can deploy them across the board, making predictions on everything from the next NBA game this week to today’s MLB action. You can instantly put your Novig coins to work by trading positions on the Yankees in their rivalry clash against the Red Sox, or by targeting the Phillies against the Nationals.

How to Use Your Novig MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline Total NYY @ BOS NYY -161 / BOS +134 O/U 8 (O +100 / U -120) CHC @ NYM CHC -105 / NYM -113 O/U 8.5 (O -110 / U -110) PHI @ WSH PHI -186 / WSH +154 O/U 8.5 (O -109 / U -111)

With Cam Schlittler (#31) getting the start for the Yankees against the Red Sox and Connelly Early (#71), New York is in a statistically dominant position. The Yankees’ offense has been mashing, generating a .766 OPS alongside 256 extra-base hits. Combine that run support with a New York pitching staff that boasts a stingy 3.337 collective ERA, and they are well-equipped to yield a positive return on the road.

The Mets offer measurable value at home against the Cubs. Freddy Peralta (#51) will take the mound for New York to duel Chicago’s Matthew Boyd (#16). If this becomes a late-game battle, the Mets hold a distinct mathematical advantage; their bullpen sports a solid 3.44 ERA and an impressive 9.052 K/9 rate. Meanwhile, the Cubs’ overall pitching staff has been considerably more vulnerable, carrying a 4.295 collective ERA.

Cristopher Sánchez (#61) goes for Philadelphia while Cade Cavalli (#24) pitches for Washington. The Phillies are heavy road favorites (-186), supported by an elite overall pitching staff that strikes out 9.616 batters per nine innings. Given these strong strikeout capabilities, targeting the under on the 8.5 run total is a highly logical prediction to maximize your trading value today.

How to Activate the Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Getting started with Novig and claiming your promotional offer requires a clear, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to get your account properly verified and funded before today’s first pitch: