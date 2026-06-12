Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for USA vs. Paraguay, World Cup Trading Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing Novig promo code WTOP50, new players can turn a $5 spend on the World Cup into $50 in Novig Coins. Click here to start signing up.

This bonus provides the perfect opportunity to jump right into the World Cup action, as these coins can be used for Friday night’s fixture as well as any NBA or MLB prediction markets available this week. Take advantage of this Novig promo and hit the ground running.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 in Novig Coins

If you are gearing up to make your predictions for the upcoming matchup between the USA and Paraguay, grabbing the latest welcome offer is a great way to build your initial coin balance. Below is a quick overview of the current promotion and its requirements:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Bonus Last Verified On June 12, 2026

The latest Novig promo code offers an incredible opportunity exclusively for new users looking to get involved in the prediction markets. By making a simple $5 purchase within the platform, new Novig customers will unlock $50 in Novig coins. These coins can be used to make predictions across the app, giving you a substantial starting balance to explore the platform’s features and dive straight into the upcoming sports schedule.

This welcome offer is perfectly timed for the highly anticipated World Cup matchup between the United States and Paraguay. Whether you are backing the USMNT to control the pace or expecting Paraguay to put up a rigid defensive stand, your newly acquired Novig coins provide the perfect way to make your picks for Friday night’s game. Remember, this promotion is strictly eligible for first-time Novig users, so be sure to claim your coins before the match begins.

USA vs. Paraguay Prediction Options

Before making your predictions for Friday night’s World Cup fixture, here is a look at the types of prediction markets currently available on the Novig platform:

Predictions to Consider:

If you are deciding how to utilize your promo, taking a look at the Total Goals market stands out as a highly favorable angle. High-stakes international fixtures often result in tightly contested games, meaning predicting the Under on 2.5 goals could be a sharp play. High-scoring affairs can be rare when teams prioritize defensive structure to avoid giving up crucial goals on the world stage.

For the Match Result, backing the USA is a popular prediction. The USMNT generally looks to push an aggressive attack, while Paraguay operates as a formidable squad that relies on physical, organized defending to frustrate opponents. Novig’s prediction markets allow you to capitalize on how you see these contrasting styles playing out.

If soccer is not your primary focus, Novig has you covered across the broader sports landscape. You can seamlessly use your newly acquired Novig coins to make predictions on the fast-paced action of the NBA or the daily matchups unfolding across the MLB.

How to Get Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your promotion ahead of Friday night’s match: