Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Action Today

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All new users can sign up with the Novig promo code WTOP50 to receive a $50 bonus to use for all MLB and World Cup games today. Click here to get started.







Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for $50 Bonus Wednesday

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 17th, 2026

This exclusive welcome offer is only eligible for new Novig users looking to extract maximum value right out of the gate. By registering and making a minimal $5 spend on the platform, you will receive $50 in Novig coins. These bonus coins give you the leverage to make predictions and explore market inefficiencies across the upcoming sports schedule, including that pivotal next NBA matchup you might already be analyzing.

With $50 in Novig coins at your disposal, it does stand to reason that you should dive right into the deepest markets tonight. Use your newly acquired bonus to trade on highly anticipated matchups, whether you want to back the Blue Jays as a lively road underdog or predict the Yankees to hold down their home turf.

MLB Odds, Analysis Today via Novig

To help you identify where the true value lies, we have compiled the moneyline and over/under totals for today’s primary MLB slate.

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) TOR @ BOS TOR +108 / BOS -128 9.5 (O -105 / U -115) CHW @ NYY CHW +156 / NYY -189 8.5 (O -108 / U -111)

If you are a trader hunting for value to apply your Novig promo, backing the Toronto Blue Jays (TOR) as +108 moneyline longshots presents an incredibly compelling angle. Max Scherzer takes the mound for Toronto, supported by a pitching staff boasting an elite 9.10 K/9 overall. We put a lot of stock in pitching matchups, and the Red Sox counter with Jake Bennett. Boston’s starting rotation has struggled mightily, posting a 4.53 ERA this season. Toronto’s lineup is perfectly positioned to exploit this vulnerability, making the Over on the 9.5 total a very sharp prediction.

Alternatively, the New York Yankees (NYY) look mathematically dominant as heavy -189 favorites against the Chicago White Sox (CHW). Carlos Rodón takes the hill for New York, backed by a suffocating starting rotation that has compiled a stellar 3.27 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 390 innings. With Chicago sending Anthony Kay to the mound alongside a pitching staff carrying a 4.38 ERA overall, the Yankees have a clear situational and statistical advantage.

Looking past the steep moneyline price, predicting the Under on 8.5 runs is an intriguing way to find market value here. The Yankees boast a 3.29 overall team ERA and limit opponents to a meager .223 batting average. We’ve seen time and time again that elite pitching neutralizes struggling offenses, which spells serious trouble for a White Sox lineup managing just a .239 average so far this year.

How to Redeem the Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to jump into the market? Getting started and claiming your offer is a streamlined process. Just follow these analytical steps to activate your Novig promo today: