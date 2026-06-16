Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus Tuesday MLB, World Cup Trades

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Sign up with this link here to redeem a $50 bonus for all MLB and World Cup action thanks to the Novig promo code WTOP50.







Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for $50 Bonus

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 16th, 2026

For sports fans looking to get in on the action and hunt for value, the Novig promo code offers a fantastic entry point to tackle the upcoming schedule. This welcome bonus is exclusively eligible for new Novig users. By simply creating a new account and making a minimum $5 spend on the platform, you will automatically receive $50 in Novig coins to jumpstart your trading bankroll.

Once your account is funded and the bonus is secured, those Novig coins can be deployed across a wide variety of markets. Whether you are looking to make predictions on an upcoming NBA matchup or prefer to stick to the baseball diamond for tonight’s highlighted clashes—like the Chicago White Sox taking on the New York Yankees or the New York Mets facing the Cincinnati Reds—this promotion provides immediate value as you explore everything the app has to offer.

How to Use Your Novig Bonus Today

It is never too early to look at the board and analyze the consensus odds. Whether you are looking to back heavy favorites or find an edge in high-scoring matchups, utilizing your promo on today’s slate offers a few intriguing trading angles.

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) CHW @ NYY NYY -142 / CHW +119 7.5 (O -112 / U -108) NYM @ CIN NYM -125 / CIN +107 9.0 (O -125 / U +105)

We put a lot of stock into starting pitching advantages, and the Yankees have a distinct edge on the mound. New York sends Gerrit Cole to the bump, backed by a starting rotation that boasts a stellar 3.28 ERA. Conversely, the White Sox hand the ball to Davis Martin, who will rely on a pitching staff carrying a 4.29 overall ERA. Offensively, it does stand to reason that the Yankees are significantly more dangerous, boasting a .763 OPS with 102 home runs this season compared to Chicago’s 96 homers. Making a prediction on the Yankees to handle their business at home is a sturdy way to deploy your Novig coins.

As analysts, we are always seeking out favorable market inefficiencies, and this plus-money total catches the eye. While the Reds have tallied 89 home runs and the Mets have slugged 76, both offenses can be highly inconsistent. New York comes into this matchup with a team OPS of just .665 and a .230 batting average. Meanwhile, Mets probable starter Kodai Senga is supported by a solid pitching staff sporting a 3.85 overall ERA with an impressive 9.10 strikeouts per nine innings. Cincinnati will counter with Brady Singer. Even though the Reds’ overall team ERA sits at 4.68, the Mets’ offensive struggles make trading the under an appealing play at +105.

How to Activate the Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to jump into today’s MLB action and start making predictions? Claiming your bonus is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to secure your offer:

Download the Novig App: Head over to your device’s app store and download the official Novig application. Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and compliant. Use Promo Code WTOP50: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP50 to attach the bonus to your new account. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and complete a first-time deposit. Spend $5 in the App: Make a real-money trade or prediction of at least $5 on any available market—whether you are backing Gerrit Cole and the Yankees or taking the under in the Mets vs. Reds clash.

Once your $5 requirement is met, your promo will be officially activated. Enjoy the games!