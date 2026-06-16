Norway 4, Iraq 1

|Norway
|2
|2
|—
|4
|Iraq
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Norway, Haaland, (Moller Wolfe), 29th minute; 2, Iraq, Hussein, (Alammari), 39th; 3, Norway, Haaland, 43rd.
Second Half_4, Norway, Ostigard, (Odegaard), 76th; 5, Norway, Thorstvedt, (Haaland), 90th+7.
Goalies_Norway, Orjan Nyland, Sander Tangvik, Egil Selvik; Iraq, Jalal Hassan, Fahad Talib, Ahmed Basil.
Yellow Cards_Tahseen, Iraq, 86th.
Referee_Pierre Ghislain Atcho. Assistant Referees_Boris Marlaise Ditsoga, Amos Abeigne Ndong, Guillermo Pacheco Larios. 4th Official_Amin Mohamed Omar.
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