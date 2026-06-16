Norway 4, Iraq 1

Norway 2 2 — 4 Iraq 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Norway, Haaland, (Moller Wolfe), 29th minute; 2, Iraq,…

Norway 2 2 — 4 Iraq 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Norway, Haaland, (Moller Wolfe), 29th minute; 2, Iraq, Hussein, (Alammari), 39th; 3, Norway, Haaland, 43rd.

Second Half_4, Norway, Ostigard, (Odegaard), 76th; 5, Norway, Thorstvedt, (Haaland), 90th+7.

Goalies_Norway, Orjan Nyland, Sander Tangvik, Egil Selvik; Iraq, Jalal Hassan, Fahad Talib, Ahmed Basil.

Yellow Cards_Tahseen, Iraq, 86th.

Referee_Pierre Ghislain Atcho. Assistant Referees_Boris Marlaise Ditsoga, Amos Abeigne Ndong, Guillermo Pacheco Larios. 4th Official_Amin Mohamed Omar.

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