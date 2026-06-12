New Zealand great Kane Williamson announces immediate retirement from international cricket

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand batting great Kane Williamson announced his immediate retirement from international cricket on Friday,…

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand batting great Kane Williamson announced his immediate retirement from international cricket on Friday, ending a standout career in which he scored 33 test hundreds and became one of the top players in the modern game.

The decision was announced by the New Zealand’s men’s cricket team on X and in a full statement on New Zealand cricket’s website.

“New Zealand’s most prolific all-format run scorer and arguably greatest ever batsman Kane Williamson has confirmed his retirement from international cricket effective immediately,” the statement read. “Williamson’s announcement brings an end to a glittering 16-year international career that has seen him play 378 games for his country (in all formats), setting countless batting records and earning the respect and admiration of the cricketing world.”

The 35-year-old Williamson scored 9,515 test runs at an average of 54.06 and with a highest score of 251.

He also scored 7,256 one-day international runs with 15 hundreds and an average of 48.69, as well as 2,575 T20 runs.

Williamson, the former captain, said the time felt right to step away.

“I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time,” he said. “I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand.”

A graceful and versatile batter with huge powers of concentration, the right-handed Williamson was considered among the four recent modern batting greats alongside India’s Virat Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith and England’s Joe Root — known as the Fab Four.

Williamson’s remarkable ability to play the ball late using his soft hands and sumptuous drives off the back foot were trademarks of his game.

An occasional spinner, he also took 30 test wickets and 37 ODI wickets with his offbreaks.

Williamson was also an immensely respected player among opposing teams and known for his sense of fairness in defeat — such as when New Zealand lost a dramatic World Cup final to England in 2019 in all-time classic.

Two years later, in another thriller, Williamson led New Zealand to become inaugural world test champions with victory over powerhouse India.

“It’s a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart,” he said. “I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There’s a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team.”

New Zealand coach Rob Walter paid tribute to Williamson.

“Anyone who’s had the privilege of working with Kane understands he is a very special player and person,” Walter said. “His numbers and batting skills speak for themselves, but it’s what he means to this Black Caps team, as well as world cricket that will be his legacy.”

“Kane’s always put the team first and although we’re disappointed to see him go, we’re happy to know he’s content and at peace with his decision.”

Williamson’s international retirement comes during his nation’s three-test series against England, with the second test scheduled to start next Wednesday at The Oval.

It means his last contributions to New Zealand were nought and 18 during the first test defeat on a difficult pitch at Lord’s.

His replacement for the England series will be named in due course, the team said. ___

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