Netherlands forward Gakpo’s partner announces their unborn son has passed away in pregnancy

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo’s partner announced Saturday their unborn son had died during pregnancy. Gakpo and model Noa van der…

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo’s partner announced Saturday their unborn son had died during pregnancy.

Gakpo and model Noa van der Bij already have a son together and the baby was due in October. Gakpo is with the team at the World Cup, where the Netherlands has advanced to the knockout stage.

Van der Bij posted a photo on social media of the pair holding hands over a blanket and small knitted hat, with the announcement that the baby had passed away.

“Thank you for your love and support. Elijay Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son,” Van der Bij wrote.

In his own post, Gakpo wrote, “This is an incredibly difficult time for our family. We kindly ask for our privacy and space. Thank you for your understanding.”

Gakpo, 27, scored twice in the Netherlands’ win over Sweden to help the team win its group. The Netherlands plays 2022 semifinalist Morocco in a round of 32 matchup on Monday in Mexico.

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