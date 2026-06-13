NBA Finals Prediction Market Apps: Get Top Offers from Polymarket, Kalshi, More for Game 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the Knicks and Spurs set to play Game 5 tonight, you can unlock no-brainer offers for the NBA Finals by signing up with the leading prediction market apps.

Prediction markets are a bit different than a sportsbook. They are more favorable, because you are competing with other users and do not have to deal with a vig or oddsmakers. Buy and sell your predictions for tonight’s game as the Knicks look to close out the series for their first NBA Title since 1973.

NBA Finals Prediction Market Apps: Best Knicks-Spurs Game 5 Offers

Take a look at the offers listed below and click all of the links for the ones you are interested in. You will be able to easily get set up with your offers before the opening tip.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 bonus offer here.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 bonus offer here.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $250 bonus offer here (iOS) and here (Android).

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: $50 Novig Coins here.

OG Promo Code: $100 bonus offer here.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO bonus here.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: 20% match up to $100 in bonuses here.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus Offer







When you complete the registration process with our exclusive Polymarket offer, you will just have to make an initial deposit of at least $20. This will give you $50 in bonuses to for Knicks vs. Spurs tonight.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Sign-Up Bonus







The Kalshi promo code is easy to use, as all you have to do is trade $10 in total on the platform to get $10 in bonuses credited to your account.

You can do this in one transaction for Knicks vs. Spurs tonight, or you can split the $10 up into smaller trades on multiple markets for the game. Either way, you receive the $10 bonus reward.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $25 Trading Bonus















With FanDuel Predicts, you are one transaction away from getting $25 in bonuses. The amount you trade does not matter, as once you hit submit on your prediction for Knicks vs. Spurs, you receive the bonus reward.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Get $50 Coins







Novig’s welcome offer is a bit different. Once you spend $5 on the platform, you instantly unlock $50 in coins to use within the app’s free mode. This allows you to get familiar with how the app and its markets work before using significant bankroll.

OG Promo Code: Up To $100 In Bonuses







After you sign up with OG, you just have to start making trades on the platform. The more you trade, the more you receive in bonuses, up to the $100 ceiling. Get started with your first transaction on Knicks vs. Spurs tonight.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 In CRO Bonuses

Sign up with Crypto.com, then make a cryptocurrency trade on the platform. From there, take your CRO and stake it. This will decide how much in CRO bonuses you receive from the welcome offer.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: $100 Bonus Offer







Lastly, you can get up to $100 in bonuses with the ProphetX welcome offer. This comes in the form of a 20% purchase match for your first transaction. The amount of your first transaction determines how much in bonuses you get, up to a possible $100 in total.