NBA Finals Prediction Market Apps: Claims Best Bonuses For Knicks-Spurs Series

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The NBA Finals prediction market apps gives new users the opportunity to trade on the highly anticipated series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs starting this week.

NBA Finals Prediction Market Apps: Leading Offers

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 sign-up bonus here.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 sign-up bonus here.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $25 bonus offer for iOS here and Android here.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: $50 in Novig Coins here.

OG Promo Code: $100 bonus offer here.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO Bonus here.

Prediction markets are a bit different than betting markets. It is important to note that these are not sportsbook offers that we are going through. With these platforms, you can buy and sell your positions for NBA Finals games at any moment. This gives you additional opportunities to secure a profit.

As an example, you can buy contracts for the Knicks to win Game 1, and if they get off to a hot start to take a big lead into halftime, you can sell your position at that moment for a profit.

Each of these offers provide something a bit different, but they are all great for getting off to a fast start. Let’s go through all of the offers available ahead of Game 1 tomorrow.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus Offer







After you sign up with Polymarket, you will be one transaction away from securing $50 in bonuses. Just make sure your initial deposit to your account is at least $20.

Once that transaction is processed, the $50 in bonuses will be credited to your account.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Unlock $10 Trading Bonus







Create your new profile with the Kalshi promo code WTOP to get a $10 bonus offer. The way you unlock your reward is you complete $10 in trades on the platform.

Users do not have to trade $10 all in one transaction. As an example, you can make a $5 prediction for the Knicks to win Game 1, and then also make a $5 trade for a player prop or any other market available on the platform.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Get $25 In Bonuses

















FanDuel Predicts is a newer platform, and the offer is incredibly easy to use. All you have to do is go through the registration process. Once you do so, you will receive $25 in bonuses to use right away for Knicks vs. Spurs predictions.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Coins







With our Novig promo code WTOP50, you can secure $50 in coins to use for the NBA Finals. Just spend $5 on the app for Game 1 to instantly get your reward.

Your Novig Coins can be used within the free portion of the app, allowing you to essentially test out your strategies and figure out how the app works without risking deposited funds.

OG Promo Code: $100 Bonus Offer







OG is a platform that is powered by Crypto.com and was launched just before this year’s Super Bowl. When you sign up, you will just have to start making trades on the NBA Finals on the platform.

The more you trade on the NBA Finals as the series progresses, the more in bonuses that you get, up to the $100 ceiling.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO Bonus







Crypto.com itself also has prediction markets available for the NBA Finals. To get started, you have to make a cryptocurrency transaction. Then, take your funds and stake them to get up to $50 in CRO bonuses credited to your account.