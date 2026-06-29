Monza hires Ivan Jurić as coach after promotion to Serie A

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Newly-promoted Monza named Ivan Jurić as its coach on Monday. Monza, which earned promotion to Serie…

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Newly-promoted Monza named Ivan Jurić as its coach on Monday.

Monza, which earned promotion to Serie A via the playoffs, said Jurić will officially start on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old Jurić replaces Paolo Bianco, who left Monza by mutual agreement despite leading the team straight back to the top flight.

Jurić was most recently in charge of Atalanta, as Gian Piero Gasperini’s successor, but his tenure lasted a matter of months before he was fired in November.

He has also coached Genoa, Hellas Verona, Torino and Roma in Serie A as well as Southampton in the Premier League.

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