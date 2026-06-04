MLB Free Agent Signings List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 155 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract.…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 155 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, terms for major league contract base salaries are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS (2) — Signed Aaron Civale, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Scott Barlow, rhp, Cincinnati, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

BALTIMORE (4) — Signed Ryan Helsley, rhp, New York Mets, to a $28 million, two-year contract; signed Pete Alonso, 1b, N.Y. Mets, to a $155 million, five-year contract; re-signed Zach Eflin, rhp, to a $10 million, one-year contract; signed Chris Bassitt, rhp, Toronto, to an $18.5 million, one-year contract.

BOSTON (5) — Signed Ranger Suárez, lhp, Philadelphia, to a $130 million, five-year contract; signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa, inf, Toronto, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Brendan Rodgers, 2b, Houston, to a minor league contract ($1.85 million); signed Danny Coulombe, lhp, Texas, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Tommy Kahnle, rhp, Detroit, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

CHICAGO (3) — Signed Sean Newcomb, lhp, Athletics, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; signed Seranthony Domínguez, rhp, Toronto, to a $20 million, one-year contract; signed Austin Hays, of, Cincinnati, to a $6 million, one-year contract.

CLEVELAND (2) — Signed Shawn Armstrong, rhp, Texas, to a $5.5 million, two-year contract; signed Rhys Hoskins, 1b, Milwaukee, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

DETROIT (6) — Gleyber Torres, 2b, accepted $22,025,000 qualifying offer; signed Kenley Jansen, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to an $11 million, one-year contract; re-signed Kyle Finnegan, rhp, to a $19 million, two-year contract; signed Justin Verlander, rhp, San Francisco, to a $13 million, one-year contract; signed Framber Valdez, lhp, Houston, to a $115 million, three-year contract; signed Austin Slater, of, New York Yankees, to a minor league contract ($2 million) and released him.

HOUSTON (1) — Signed Christian Vázquez, c, Minnesota, to a $1 million, one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY (5) — Signed Lane Thomas, of, Cleveland, to a $5.25 million, one-year contract; signed John Means, lhp, Cleveland, to a minor league contract ($2.5 million for two years, 2026-$1 million, 2027-$1.5 million); signed Elias Díaz, c, San Diego, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Starling Marte, of, New York Mets, to a $1 million, one-year contract; re-signed Luke Maile, c, to a minor league contract ($2 million).

LOS ANGELES (8) — Signed Drew Pomeranz, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $4 million, one-year contract; signed Jordan Romano, rhp, Philadelphia, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Kirby Yates, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Yoán Moncada, 3b, to a $4 million, one-year contract; signed Brent Suter, lhp, Cincinnati, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract; re-signed Hunter Strickland, rhp, to a minor league contract ($1.2 million) and released him; re-signed Chris Taylor, of-2b, to a minor league contract ($1.6 million and released him); signed Adam Frazier, 2b, Kansas City, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract.

MINNESOTA (6) — Signed Josh Bell, 1b, Washington, to a $7 million, one-year contract; signed Victor Caratini, c, Houston, to a $14 million, two-year contract; signed Taylor Rogers, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Liam Hendriks, rhp, Boston, to a minor league contract ($2.25 million) and released him; signed Orlando Arcia, inf, Colorado, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Andrew Chafin, lhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a minor league contract ($2 million) and released him.

NEW YORK (9) — Trent Grisham, of, accepted $22,025,000 qualifying offer; re-signed Ryan Yarbrough, lhp, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Amed Rosario, inf-of, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Paul Blackburn, rhp, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Paul DeJong, ss, Washington, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him; re-signed Cody Bellinger, of-1b, to a $162.5 million, five-year contract; re-signed Paul Goldschmidt, 1b, to a $4 million, one-year contract; signed Rafael Montero, rhp, Detroit, to a minor league contract ($1.85 million); signed Randal Grichuk, of, Kansas City, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract.

SEATTLE (3) — Re-signed Josh Naylor, 1b, to a $92.5 million, five-year contract; signed Rob Refsnyder, of, Boston, to a $6.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Mitch Garver, c, to a $2.25 million, one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY (3) — Signed Cedric Mullins, of, N.Y. Mets, to a $7.5 million, one-year contract; signed Steven Matz, lhp, Boston, to a $15 million, two-year contract; signed Nick Martinez, rhp, Cincinnati, to a $13 million, one-year contract.

TEXAS (8) — Signed Danny Jansen, c, Milwaukee, to a $14.5 million, two-year contract; signed Tyler Alexander, lhp, Chicago White Sox, to a $1,.125,000, one-year contract; re-signed Chris Martin, rhp, to a $4 million, one-year contract; signed Jakob Junis, rhp, Cleveland, to a $4 million, one-year contract; signed Ryan Brasier, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a minor league contract ($1.7 million) and released him; signed Jordan Montgomery, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Andrew McCutchen, of, Pittsburgh, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract and released him; signed Jalen Beeks, lhp, Arizona, to $1.6 million, one-year contract.

TORONTO (5) — Signed Dylan Cease, rhp, San Diego, to a $210 million, seven-year contract; signed Tyler Rogers, rhp, N.Y. Mets, to a $37 million, three-year contract; signed Connor Seabold, rhp, Atlanta, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him; re-signed Max Scherzer, rhp, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Patrick Corbin, lhp, Texas, to a $1 million, one-year contract.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (8) — Re-signed James McCann, c, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Soroka, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $7.5 million, one-year contract; signed Merrill Kelly, rhp, Texas, to a $40 million, two-year contract; re-signed; signed Jonathan Loáisiga, rhp, New York Yankees, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Derek Law, rhp, Washington, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million); signed Carlos Santana, 1b, Chicago Cubs, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Paul Sewald, rhp, Detroit, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Zac Gallen, rhp, to a $22,025,000, one-year contract.

ATLANTA (10) — Re-signed Raisel Iglesias, rhp, to a $16 million, one-year contract; signed Mike Yastrzemski, of, Kansas City, to a $23 million, two-year contract; signed Robert Suarez, rhp, San Diego, to a $45 million, three-year contract; re-signed Ha-Seong Kim, ss, to a $20 million, one-year contract; re-signed Tyler Kinley, rhp, to a $4.25 million, one-year contract; signed Jorge Mateo, inf-of, Baltimore, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Martín Pérez, lhp, Chicago White Sox, to a $3.5 million, one-year contract; signed Kyle Farmer, inf, Colorado, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Dominic Smith, 1b, San Francisco, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Rowdy Tellez, Texas, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million).

CHICAGO (8) — Shota Imanaga, lhp, accepted $22,025,000 qualifying offer; signed Phil Maton, rhp, Texas, to a $14.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Caleb Thielbar, lhp, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; signed Hoby Milner, lhp, Texas, to a $3.75 million, one-year contract; signed Hunter Harvey, rhp, Kansas City, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Alex Bregman, 3b, Boston, to a $175 million, five-year contract; signed Shelby Miller, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Conforto, of, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

CINCINNATI (4) — Re-signed Emilio Pagán, rhp, to a $20 million, two-year contract; signed Caleb Ferguson, lhp, Seattle, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; signed Pierce Johnson, rhp, Atlanta, to a $6.5 million, one-year contract; signed Eugenio Suárez, 3b, Seattle, to a $15 million, one-year contract.

COLORADO (4) — Signed Michael Lorenzen, rhp, Kansas City, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Willi Castro, inf-of, Chicago Cubs, to a $12.8 million, two-year contract; signed Tomoyuki Sugano, rhp, Baltimore, to a $5.1 million, one-year contract; signed Jose Quintana, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $6 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (4) — Re-signed Miguel Rojas, ss, to a $5.5 million, one-year contract; signed Edwin Díaz, rhp, N.Y. Mets, to a $69 million, three-year contract; signed Kyle Tucker, of, Chicago Cubs, to a $240 million, four-year contract; re-signed Kiké Hernández, of-inf, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract.

MIAMI (2) — Signed Pete Fairbanks, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $13 million, one-year contract; signed Chris Paddack, rhp, Detroit, to a $4 million, one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE (3) — Brandon Woodruff, rhp, accepted $22,025,000 qualifying offer; signed Gary Sánchez, c, Baltimore, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract; signed Luis Rengifo, 3b-2b-of, Los Angeles Angels, to a $3.5 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (8) — Signed Devin Williams, rhp, New York Yankees, to a $51 million, three-year contract; signed Jorge Polanco, inf, Seattle, to a $40 million, two-year contract; signed Luke Weaver, rhp, New York Yankees, to a $22 million, two-year contract; signed Bo Bichette, inf, Toronto, to a $126 million, three-year contract; signed Luis García, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract; signed Craig Kimbrel, rhp, Houston, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract and released him; signed Tommy Pham, of, Pittsburgh, to a $2.25 million, one-year contract and released him; signed Luke Jackson, rhp, Seattle, to a minor league contract ($1.85 million) and released him.

PHILADELPHIA (6) — Re-signed Kyle Schwarber, dh-of, to a $150 million, five-year contract; signed Brad Keller, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $22 million, two-year contract; re-signed J.T. Realmuto, c, to a $45 million, three-year contract; signed Dylan Moore, ss, Texas, to a $1.85 million, one-year contract; re-signed Tim Mayza, lhp, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract; re-signed Lou Trivino, lhp, to a minor league contract ($1.75 million) and released him.

PITTSBURGH (4) — Signed Gregory Soto, lhp, N.Y. Mets, to a $7.75 million, one-year contract; signed Ryan O’Hearn, 1b-of, San Diego, to a $29 million, two-year contract; signed José Urquidy, rhp, Detroit, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Marcell Ozuna, of, Atlanta, to a $12 million, one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS (2) — Signed Dustin May, rhp, Boston, to a $12.5 million, one-year contract; signed Ryne Stanek, rhp, New York Mets, to a $3.5 million, one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (9) — Re-signed Kyle Hart, lhp, to a $1.2 million, one-year contract; re-signed Michael King, rhp, to a $75 million, three-year contract; signed Miguel Andujar, of, Cincinnati, to a $4 million, one-year contract; signed Germán Márquez, rhp, Colorado, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract; signed Walker Buehler, rhp, Philadelphia, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Griffin Canning, rhp, New York Mets, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Ty France, 1b, Toronto, to a $1.35 million, one-year contract; signed Lucas Giolito, rhp, Boston, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed José Leclerc, rhp, Kansas City, to a minor league contract ($2.5 million).

SAN FRANCISCO (4) — Signed Adrian Houser, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $22 million, two-year contract; signed Tyler Mahle, rhp, Texas, to a $10 million, one-year contract; signed Harrison Bader, of, Philadelphia, to a $20.5 million, two-year contract; signed Luis Arraez, 1b, San Diego, to a $12 million, one-year contract.

WASHINGTON (3) — Signed Miles Mikolas, rhp, St. Louis, to a $2.25 million, one-year contract; signed Drew Smith, rhp, New York Mets, to a minor league contract ($1.75 million) and released him; signed Zack Littell, rhp, Cincinnati, to a $7 million, one-year contract.

JAPAN PACIFIC LEAGUE

TOHOKU RAKUTEN (1) — Signed José Ureña, rhp, Los Angeles Angels.

MEXICAN LEAGUE

DORADOS DE CHIHUAHUA (1) — Signed CoCo Montes, 2b, Tampa Bay.

LEONES DE YUCATÁN (1) — Signed Miguel Castro, rhp, Chicago White Sox.

TOROS DE TIJUANA (2) — Signed Wilmer Flores, 1b-dh, San Francisco; signed Justin Turner, 1b-3b, Chicago Cubs.

SOUTH KOREA KBO LEAGUE

LOTTE (1) — Signed Elvin Rodríguez, rhp, Arizona.

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