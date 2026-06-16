Mitchell scores 27, Clark has 21 points and 14 assists, and the Fever beat the Tempo 113-91

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston each had a double-double,…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston each had a double-double, and the Indiana Fever beat the Toronto Tempo 113-91 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Clark finished with 21 points and 14 assists, and Boston had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Sophie Cunningham came off the bench to add a season-high 24 points with six 3-pointers.

Laura Juskaite led Toronto (7-8) with 19 points and Marina Mabrey added 18. Maria Conde scored 12, Isabelle Harrison and Brittney Sykes each had 11 and Kia Nurse added 10.

Indiana (9-5) set a franchise record for points in regulation, shooting 52% from the field, including 13 of 30 on 3-pointers, and 28 of 33 at the free-throw line.

Mitchell and Cunningham combined for 21 of Indiana’s 32 points in the third quarter, while Toronto scored just 23. All nine of Cunningham’s points in the frame came on 3-pointers.

Cunningham made Indiana’s 10th 3-pointer with 7.4 seconds left in the third for an 85-73 lead and added another to begin the fourth for a 15-point advantage. She finished 6 of 7 from 3-point range and Mitchell went 3 for 4.

Sykes was helped off the court in the first half with an apparent leg injury and did not return. Julie Allemand (headache) was also limited to just 11 minutes. The Tempo were already without Nyara Sabally (hamstring) and Kiki Rice (left ankle).

Up next

Toronto: Plays at Connecticut on Friday.

Indiana: Hosts Atlanta on Thursday.

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