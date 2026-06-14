Minnesota takes on Portland, looks for 6th straight home win

Portland Fire (7-8, 1-4 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (10-3, 6-1 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Fire (7-8, 1-4 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (10-3, 6-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts Portland Fire aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Lynx’s record in Western Conference games is 6-1. Minnesota leads the WNBA with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Natasha Howard averaging 7.5.

The Fire are 1-4 against Western Conference teams. Portland is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Minnesota scores 91.5 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 86.7 Portland allows. Portland has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Lynx and Fire meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Lynx. Howard is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Carla Leite is averaging 14 points and 5.5 assists for the Fire. Megan Gustafson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 92.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Fire: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).

Fire: Nyadiew Puoch: out (quad).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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