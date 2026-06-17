Mets aim to avoid series sweep against the Reds

New York Mets (32-41, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (35-37, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Wednesday,…

New York Mets (32-41, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (35-37, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Nolan McLean (3-4, 4.01 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (2-1, 5.21 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -138, Reds +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the New York Mets looking to sweep their three-game series.

Cincinnati is 19-18 in home games and 35-37 overall. The Reds are eighth in MLB play with 94 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

New York is 14-23 in road games and 32-41 overall. The Mets have a 24-8 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart has 14 home runs, 41 walks and 46 RBIs while hitting .252 for the Reds. Blake Dunn is 12 for 45 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Mets with 22 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and 15 home runs). Bo Bichette is 15 for 43 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mets: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Elly De La Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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