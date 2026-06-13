Marlins try to extend road win streak in matchup against the Pirates

Miami Marlins (35-35, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (35-35, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05…

Miami Marlins (35-35, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (35-35, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Lake Bachar (0-0, 2.97 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Pirates: Bubba Chandler (2-7, 4.91 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -137, Marlins +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 19-18 record in home games and a 35-35 record overall. The Pirates have hit 84 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Miami has gone 12-19 in road games and 35-35 overall. The Marlins have gone 13-29 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe has 16 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Pirates. Jake Mangum is 14 for 34 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Liam Hicks leads the Marlins with 13 home runs while slugging .489. Heriberto Hernandez is 11 for 31 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .248 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Marlins: 9-1, .266 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Konnor Griffin: 10-Day IL (flexor tendon), Oneil Cruz: 10-Day IL (hand), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (foot infection)

Marlins: Josh Ekness: 15-Day IL (calf), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (gracilis), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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